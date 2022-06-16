Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari has been named as the running mate ofAsiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Masari is a serving board member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) located in Kuru, near Jos, the Plateau State capital, AIT News reports.

As gathered by Daily Trust, Tinubu submitted Masari's name as a placeholder ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for parties to submit the names of their candidates for the 2023 elections.

According to the newspaper, the development was confirmed on Thursday, June 16, by sources close to Tinubu and Masari.

However, there are reports that Tinubu who only submitted Masari's name to beat INEC's deadline, would replace him before the 2023 presidential election.

This will be after the APC finalises its plans and consultations on who Tinubu's actual deputy will be.

A source said:

“Tinubu is still consulting widely on the choice of his running mate. He would replace Masari as soon as the right candidate is selected."

Masari was the national welfare secretary of the APC during the tenure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman.

He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the era of late President Umaru Musa YarÁdua, but defected to the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), after the former Nigerian leader's death.

When the CPC collapsed its structure into the APC before the 2015 general elections, he automatically joined the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng