The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is said to be in a meeting with governors elected on the platform of the party.

Vanguard reports that the meeting is expected to conclude plans on the selection of Atiku's running mate before the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The notice of the meeting was put out by the secretariat of the PDP governors forum and signed by the director-general of the PDP GF, CID Maduagbanam.

The venue for the meeting is Legacy House, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng