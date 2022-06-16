Some motorists along the Akure and the Ikere area of Ekiti state have lamented the terrible state of the road.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the road users said Ondo and Ekiti states and the federal government have abandoned them to their plight and as a result, they have lost hope that the road will be repaired.

Motorists in Ekiti have expressed their disappointment in the state's leadership. Photo: Aanu Adegun

Source: Original

A driver who simply identified himself as Deji said waking up to face the road on a daily basis is sickening.

His words:

"We have a terrible road right from Akure to Ikere. It is surprising that despite the fact that we have the ruling party governing these two states, that road is a disgrace. A journey of an hour will last for three hours because of a bad road."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Another road user who refused to give her name because of security issues said that Governors Fayemi and Akeredolu should be ashamed of themselves over the terrible state of the road.

Noting the fact that the two governors are close to the power at the centre, the road user said the people in the area should not be going through such challenges to access the road.

Recall that some time ago, Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, during a visit to Ekiti lamented the state of the road to Fayemi.

Court nullifies Ekiti guber primary 72 hours to election? Party opens up

Claims that the Federal High Court in Abuja had nullified the Ekiti APC gubernatorial primary have been debunked.

The rebuttal was given on Thursday, June 16, by the leadership of the ruling party in the southwest state.

According to the party's publicity secretary in the state, Segun Dipe, the rumours are spread by opposition elements.

Ekiti 2022: Labour Party collapses state structure in full support of APC's Oyebanji? Buhari's ex-aide speaks

Since he lost the APC ticket in the House of Representatives, Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential media aide, had been more vocal.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 14, Ahmad stated that he just read what some might call an impossible affair between the Labour Party and the APC in Ekiti ahead of the coming gubernatorial election.

According to what Ahmad said he read, the LP had collapsed its structure in the southwest state in a bid to work for the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, the APC's governorship candidate.

Source: Legit.ng