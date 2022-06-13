Bashir Ahmad has boasted that the Labour Party would beg him to become its presidential candidate for 2023

The former presidential media aide said this while he claimed that the LP has little or no presence in most Nigerian states

According to Ahmad, the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, defected from the PDP over fear of scoring zero vote at the primary

There is a war of words between Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

But the heat seems to be coming more from Ahmad who in a feat of boasting claimed that Obi defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was afraid of scoring zero votes at the primary.

Bashir said Obi defected to Labour Party over fear of zero votes at PDP primary (Photo: Ahmad Bashir, @PeterObi)

Before this, the former aide to President Buhari had stated that the LP has no place in Kano and claims an insignificant presence in most of the Nigerian states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Boasting, Ahmad claimed that he was sure the LP will beg him to become their presidential candidate, going by the extent of his influence.

His words:

"Did you know that Labour Party doesn’t have an office in Kano, a state with over 5,000,000 registered voters, not only that the party doesn’t have a single candidate in the whole 44 local governments in the state, and the story is so very similar in at least 25/36 states and FCT.

"The PO supporters never fail to remind me about the results of my primaries, forgetting that the fear of getting 0 votes made their supreme leader, Peter Obi run away from PDP to a tiny LP, which I am sure with my influence I would be begged to accept its presidential ticket."

Labour Party makes final say on Peter Obi's candidacy

Earlier, Obi had been given the certificate of return ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice presidential candidate of the PDP received the certificate on Friday, June 10.

The issuance of the certificate was announced by the party via Twitter on Friday.

