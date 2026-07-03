Charles Oludare resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing manipulation and primary election rigging

Oludare to focus on campaigning against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos, one of the l argest city economies in Africa

APC Ondo members called for review of primary outcome as party leaders battle to ensure unity ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, public affairs analyst Charles Oludare has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oludare said he is leaving the ruling party over alleged prolonged internal manipulation and the purported rigging of election primaries by its leadership.

Charles Oludare resigns from the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, vowing to campaign against President Bola Tinubu in Lagos. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Analyst Oludare quits APC

He asserted that "I am going to dedicate my time, first off, to campaign against President Bola Tinubu and I am going to campaign specifically in Lagos."

Oludare disclosed during an interview on News Central TV on Thursday, July 2:

"I have resigned my membership of the APC. I cannot be associated with this dirt. It is my principle. I am not in politics because I want something."

When asked which party he had joined, he replied:

"I am not with any party, but I am going to dedicate my time, first off, to campaign against President Tinubu and I am going to campaign specifically in Lagos. We may not win it in 2027, but 2031. Because you cannot come for my people in Ondo state. This is not just the president, it is also the chief of staff that is also behind all these. They are the ones. Me, I am not a politician, so I will speak it as it is."

Watch the X video of Oludare voicing his grievances against the APC below:

Ondo APC members petition President Bola Tinubu, seek review of the 2026 primary appeal outcome. Photo credit: @APCNewMedia

Source: Twitter

Pressure mounts over Ondo APC primary

Meanwhile, a group of concerned members of the APC in Ondo has appealed to the party’s national leadership to urgently review the outcome of the APC primary appeal process in the state.

The position was contained in a petition dated Thursday, July 2, 2026, and addressed to President Tinubu through the APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, according to the Nigerian Tribune.

The group warned that the current outcome could undermine party unity and affect the party’s electoral prospects ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party stalwarts expressed concern over the emergence of both the House of Representatives candidate and the senatorial candidate from Arogbo, a community in Ese Odo Local Government Area, arguing that the arrangement had created a perception of imbalance.

According to the group, Ese Odo comprises several communities, including Apoi, while Ilaje Local Government Area is a separate political constituency with its own political identity and expectations.

The concerned APC members said:

“Our appeal is motivated solely by the desire to protect the collective interests of the APC, safeguard the confidence of party members, and strengthen the party’s chances of success in the 2027 general elections.”

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PDP slams APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the APC's lifespan cannot extend beyond February 2027.

The opposition party boasted that Nigerians would send the APC to political oblivion “where the APC contraption truly belongs”.

Source: Legit.ng