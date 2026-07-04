Sunday Igboho's private security and the operatives of the police's IRT team have reportedly rescued a woman and her son in Kwara forest

The woman, identified as Kubura Aliqlas and her son, Abdulmalik, were said to have been kidnapped in Oyo state by the terrorists

The details of the successful operation were disclosed in a statement by the media office of the Yoruba nation activist, Igboho

A combination of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and those of a private security outfit of the self-acclaimed Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, have reportedly rescued a woman and her son, who were abducted in Oyo

The victim and her son, identified as Kubura Aliqlas and Abdulmalik, were reportedly rescued in an operation that was carried out in Kwara forest.

Sunday Igboho's men and police rescue kidnapped Oyo woman Photo Credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Getty Images

According to Tribune, the development was disclosed in a statement by the media office of Igboho and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Saturday, July 4.

The statement explained that the operatives from the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) worked alongside members of the private security outfit of Igboho and engaged the assailants in a gun battle on Saturday morning, and the mission was successful as the victims were rescued.

It then maintained that the operation lasted for about three days, and the rescue operation was made possible through intelligence gathering, tracking and a strategy which involved luring the abductors with the payment of ransom.

Also, the assailants were said to have escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds following the exchange of fire and abandoned their captives in the process.

Nigerians react as Igboho's team rescue kidnapped victim

The news of the release has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

M-viz commended the security operatives for the rescue operation:

"Huge respect to every security personnel and local volunteer who puts their life on the line to rescue innocent people. Every successful rescue is a reminder that protecting lives must remain the top priority. Wishing the rescued victims a full and speedy recovery."

Nigerians react as Sunday Igboho operatives rescue kidnapped Oyo woman and son Photo Credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

Olubukola Domingo expressed confidence that the terrorists were also afraid and that they needed to be confronted with a strong hand:

"Have said it, they are afraid as well. We only need to face them and fight back, and this rubbish will stop."

Elu Emma projected the possibility of Sunday Igboho becoming a politician:

"Wait, Igboho, the presidential candidate of party ...., and the man that built security network of western state! ...just as @officialABAT built Lagos? Just a funny suggestion, quite from street discussion."

Dele Jegede maintained that the location of the rescued victims should not be disclosed to the public:

"You could afford to keep the hospital name out of your 'copy and paste', but I believe you know what you're doing still."

You can read more comments on X here:

Sunday Igboho reacts to Arewa's allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum have warned about the potential of Nigeria turning into anarchy if the federal government does not step into the outburst of the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was recently reported to have issued an ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo state over the abduction of a pregnant woman and her relatives.

Source: Legit.ng