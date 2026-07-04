Regina Daniels has finally broken her silence days after her two sons' birthday celebrations

The Nollywood actress returned online with a fun video showing how she celebrated her boys

A clip captured the moment Regina got emotional during the celebration, stirring reactions online

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated her sons Munir and Khalifa on their sixth and fourth birthdays, respectively, in their absence amid her estranged relationship with her husband Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nwoko had released a video on social media on June 29, 2026, showing how he marked his sons' first birthdays without their mother.

Regina Daniels releases video showing how she celebrated her sons' birthday. Credit: reginadaniels.

Source: Instagram

Days after the celebration, Regina returned to social media on Saturday, July 3, 2026, saying, "I have been contemplating posting this for a while. Anyways here it is."

The video captured Regina with numerous children, while big frames of her sons' pictures and birthday cake were the highlight of the event.

Aside from giving out packaged food, Regina also gave out gifts to children who sang and celebrated with her.

A clip also showed the moment the actress got emotional during the celebration.

"This birthday definitely felt very different, special, extremely emotional for me and I give all glory to God," Regina wrote.

Fans applaud Regina Daniels over how she celebrated her sons' birthdays. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She also prayed for her children as she wrote,

"My precious jewels.I pray for the grace of God upon your lives; you will grow in good health, kindness, compassion, and God’s unfailing grace. Mama will forever adore you."

Regina also expressed appreciation to her mother, Rita Daniels, whom she described as her biggest motivation.

The video showing how Regina Daniels celebrated her sons' birthdays in their absence is below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels's sons' celebration

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens and celebrities as many applauded the actress. Read the comments below:

debbiesweetlife_ commented:

"We see the love you have for them. Dey would definitely grow to see it too."

thembiedee7 commented:

"Your children will grow up and know you loved them dearly."

pjbeautypalace said:

"A Mother Your Sons are definitely proud of you."

sa.ndra7452 said:

"You will be fyn eventually… this boys will grow to know how much of a loving mother you’re… sending you hugs Gina… HBD little ones."

prettygold_anni commented:

"Oh my Gina… I cried watching this Dear God, every mom deserves to be with their/children…. Please make everything beautiful in Your own time and cause this her tears to laughter AMEN."

simsbeautyplace wrote:

"I am so emotional right now deny a mother of her children, she suffered to born."

_cynthia_madu commented:

"I felt so emotional watching This video how can a father deny a mom from seeing her children just because u are powerful..I can't wait for them to be 18th and have there way it's well with you regina."

Regina Daniels' estranged husband attends son's award in school

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels' estranged husband Ned Nwoko shared a heartwarming video of his visit to his son's school, where he attended the young boy's award ceremony.

In the clip, the child was seen stepping out of a car while holding his father's hand as they made their way into the event.

Many viewers paid close attention to the boy's expression and behavior during the ceremony, with several making a special request to the politician.

Source: Legit.ng