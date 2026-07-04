Verydarkman has resumed taunting Mr Jollof over their court case and the N35 million court judgment

The activist said he sent Mr Jollof a memo outlining the conditions he must meet before receiving the money. He also made allegations about Mr Jollof's wife

Verydarkman further warned against insulting people's parents, regardless of what the person may have done

Ratel Movement President Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has resumed taunting comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case.

Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the activist made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.

Reactions as VDM sets condition for Mr Jollof to receive N35 Million, makes allegations about his SSA appointment. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@mrjollof

Source: Instagram

After the court delivered its judgment in the case, VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, mocking Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.

VDM makes fresh allegations about Mr Jollof

VDM warns Mr Jollof after he insulted his mother, sends him a memo over couirt case. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts shared on his Instagram Stories, VDM made further allegations about Mr Jollof and his wife. He claimed that Mr Jollof's wife secured his appointment as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media to the Delta State Governor.

VDM also alleged that Mr Jollof became emotional after seeing his wife at a hotel, claiming the comedian returned to his car and cried.

VDM sends Jollof memo on N35 million

VDM sets condition for Mr Jollof to receive N35 million, makes allegations about his SSA appointment. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In another Instagram Story, VDM said Mr Jollof would have to meet certain conditions before he would receive the N35 million awarded by the court.

According to VDM, the comedian should resign from his position as SSA and apologise to the youths of Delta State for what he described as a bad influence.

He also stated that Mr Jollof should speak out about the economic hardship facing Nigerians and act as his interpreter by translating his messages in Itsekiri to young people in Delta State.

Watch the Instagram post where VDM taunted Mr Jollof below:

Reactions to VDM's post about Mr Jollof

Here are some of the comments below:

@egh osa commented:

"July wey go sweet na first Saturday of July you go know."

@ilemobayofuni worte:

"Wait, is it actually true what VDM said about the wife, or is he just kidding. If it's true and the Jollof knows about it, I wonder what he's fighting for."

@Mwidom342 shared:

"It's all fun and games when it's another person."

@alone_kelve shared:

"Na wen dem think say e calm he attack dem again."

@mike_futo wrote:

"I love what VDM is cooking."

@blessing97276 commented:

"Na when their madness ends na their vdm own go start reason why he never lose, seun kuti don go mute since vdm don get his time even phyna no call vdm name as she see say vdm ready for her."

VDM shares update about Oyo schoolchildren

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had shared an update on the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State.

In an emotional video posted on his Instagram page, the activist spoke about the efforts allegedly made by the Oyo State government to secure their release.

He also reminded Nigerians of the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction and highlighted the number of days the Oyo schoolchildren have remained in captivity.

Source: Legit.ng