Chinese engineers have commenced a technical assessment to revive Nigeria's Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company

NNPCL aims to modernise the refinery, enhancing profitability and sustainable operations within 24 months

The fresh initiative signals a commitment to strengthening Nigeria's domestic refining capacity and reducing petroleum imports

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fresh optimism is emerging over the future of Nigeria's Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company (WRPC) after a team of Chinese engineers commenced a comprehensive technical assessment of the ageing facility as part of a renewed effort to restore it to full commercial operations.

The latest development marks a significant step in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's (NNPCL) strategy to revive one of the country's key state-owned refineries, which has struggled with years of poor performance, repeated shutdowns and unsuccessful rehabilitation projects.

Chinese experts arrive to assess Warri Refinery for revival. Credit: NNPC

Source: Twitter

Chinese experts begin technical evaluation

NNPCL disclosed that 35 engineers from Sanjiang Chemicals and New Future Group have begun a detailed inspection of the Warri refinery to determine its technical condition and assess the scope of work required for a full-scale rehabilitation.

According to the national oil company, the findings from the exercise will form the basis of a final investment decision on the proposed modernisation and long-term operation of the refinery.

The assessment is expected to identify the infrastructure upgrades, equipment replacement and operational improvements needed to return the facility to sustainable commercial production.

NNPCL eyes modernisation and profitability

NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, said the assessment represents the first stage of a broader business strategy designed to reposition the refinery as a profitable and commercially viable enterprise.

He explained that if the project receives final approval, the Chinese partners would finance, modernise and operate the refinery under a new business model while keeping ownership firmly in Nigerian hands.

The company estimates that the refinery could return to stable operations within about 24 months after work begins.

Beyond fuel production, NNPCL said the revamped facility would place greater emphasis on petrochemical manufacturing, creating additional revenue streams and improving the refinery's long-term sustainability.

NNPCL rejects calls to scrap refinery

Ojulari also pushed back against recent calls for the Warri refinery to be sold as scrap following its shutdown after briefly resuming operations last year.

He insisted that the refinery remains a valuable national asset capable of generating economic benefits if properly rehabilitated.

According to NNPCL, the interest shown by Sanjiang Chemicals and New Future Group further demonstrates that the refinery still possesses significant commercial potential despite years of operational difficulties.

The company also dismissed reports claiming that refinery equipment was being dismantled and sold as scrap, stressing that no such approval has been granted and that all existing assets remain part of the planned rehabilitation programme.

Boost for Nigeria's refining ambitions

NNPCL said the renewed initiative reflects a shift from previous rehabilitation efforts that failed to deliver lasting results.

If successfully implemented, the project is expected to increase Nigeria's domestic refining capacity, strengthen petrochemical production, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and improve energy security.

Hope rises for Nigeria's refining capacity as Chinese engineers begin assessment Credit: NNPC

Source: Twitter

The assessment by the Chinese engineers is seen as a critical milestone that could determine whether the Warri refinery finally returns to sustainable operations after years of uncertainty.

CSOs kick against fresh Chinese MoU

Legit.ng earlier reported that civil society organisations under the umbrella of the Civic Centre for Independent Forensic Activists have called for the resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, over growing concerns surrounding refinery rehabilitation spending and a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Chinese firms.

The group said the continued lack of transparency over billions of dollars spent on Nigeria’s refineries, alongside the new foreign partnership, has further weakened public trust in the national oil company.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its Executive Director, Edward Abakpa, the organisation said more than $3.5 billion had reportedly been spent on the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries without delivering consistent and sustainable operations.

Source: Legit.ng