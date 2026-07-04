A Nigerian lady who had a field trip to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos has given netizens a tour of the massive facility, which is the world's largest single-train refinery

While amazed by the refinery, she stated that her biggest takeaway from the trip was the fact that a person could envision it and bring it to life

The high point of her trip was when she unexpectedly spotted Dangote, the richest man in Africa, who owns the refinery

Funmike, a Nigerian lady who had a field trip to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, has opened up to the public about her experience.

She shared a short video on TikTok showing the amazing $19+ billion integrated industrial complex, which was originally designed to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day (BPD) and recently exceeded 700,000 BPD in testing.

A lady speaks after her field trip to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos. Photo Credit: @funmikeariyibi

Source: TikTok

Lady's biggest takeaway from Dangote Refinery trip

In her TikTok post dated February 23, Funmike stated that it was really amazing to witness the level of innovation going on in Nigeria.

Funmike pointed out that her biggest takeaway from the trip is the fact that a person could conceive the refinery and bring it to life.

She also noted that they unexpectedly saw Dangote, the owner of the refinery and showed the moment in her short clip.

Funmike further revealed that the experience taught her never to be small-minded and that the biggest ideas are not impossible.

"Field trip to the Dangote Refinery. This was truly amazing, seeing the level of innovation happening in my country.

"My biggest takeaway was the fact that a person's mind was able to envision this, ideate, and bring it to life. And of course, we unexpectedly saw the CEO himself.

"Every memory from this is a reminder that I must never be small-minded. The biggest ideas are not impossible.

"Had an enlightening time," she wrote.

A lady opens up about her visit to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos. Photo Credit: @funmikeariyibi

Source: TikTok

Watch the lady's TikTok video below:

Lady's Dangote Refinery visit stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's visit to the Dangote Refinery below:

Skome said:

"Pls any available job pls?"

Queen 👑🧚‍♀️💞 said:

"Do they take internship for students and is there accommodation?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an entrepreneur had expressed his excitement after visiting the Dangote Refinery for the first time.

Master's student who visited Dangote Refinery speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a master's student who paid a visit to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos had shared her interesting experience.

The master's student visited and toured the refinery, which is one of the largest single-train refineries in the world, with her university colleagues. Documenting her experience during the Dangote Refinery visit, the lady described it as eye-opening and very inspiring.

According to her, it bridged the gap between classroom teachings and the real world. She added that the visit helped her understand how innovative ideas are given life and what it entails to be an entrepreneur. She said they visited the Dangote fertiliser plant, the Dangote port, and got to see the refinery itself, which she said was fully automated.

Source: Legit.ng