Former Minister Uche Nnaji has been arrested at Abuja airport on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Nnaji arrives from Enugu on a chartered flight before his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to interrogate Nnaji over forged academic certificates after his resignation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- The former Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Nnaji was arrested on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, on arrival from Enugu via a chartered flight.

Uche Nnaji to face ICPC after arrest at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja. Photo credit:@ChiefUcheNnaji

Source: Twitter

Accorrding to Premium Times, authoritative sources said Nnaji would be handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for interrogation.

The former minister has been on the trail of the ICPC since he resigned from office IN 2025, following allegation that he forged his academic certificates.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had in June 2025, ordered the ICPC to arrest Nnaji for investigation into the certificate forgery scandal.

Nnaji faces investigation for falsifying academic and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) credentials during 2023 ministerial screening process.

The court also granted the ICPC permission to declare the former wanted through national newspapers, social media platforms and other media.

The ICPC had told the court that its ex parte application followed the former minister’s repeated failure to honour invitations for “investigative activities.”

Legit.ng reports that Nnaji finally resigned announced his resignation as minister in a letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid certificate forgery saga

Two different media investigations exposed Nnaji for allegedly forging his NYSC and university certificates.

Accordihg to Vanguard, the ICPC had yet to issue an official statement on Nnaji's arrest and no immediate reaction from the former minister or his representatives regarding the allegations as of the time of filing this report.

ICPC has been on Uche Nnaji's trail since last year. Photo credit: @ChiefUcheNnaji

Source: UGC

Nnaji takes action as court orders his arrest

Recall that Nnaji finally appealed the court order for his arrest over a certificate forgery allegation.

The Federal High Court in Abuja earlier issued an arrest warrant against the former minister following an ex parte application filed by the ICPC.

The certificate forgery allegation was reported to have led to the resignation of Nnaji from the administration of President Tinubu.

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All you need to know about Uche Nnaji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nnaji is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and politician who rose from humble beginnings in Enugu to become one of the country’s notable leaders.

The popular politician was born Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji on 16 June 1963 in Akpugo, Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State.

He hails from Enugu State, Nigeria, and he is of the Igbo tribe. Uche Nnaji is the eldest of the four children of Chief Obed Nnaji and Monica Nnenna Nnaji. His father passed away in 1978.

Source: Legit.ng