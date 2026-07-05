Morocco convincingly beat co-host Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Jul 4

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe was present as the Atlas Lions qualified for their second consecutive quarterfinal

Morocco have become the first African nation to progress to the last eight of the tournament

Morocco produced a commanding second-half display to defeat co-hosts Canada 3-0 and book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach the last eight of the expanded 48-team tournament.

Canada controlled much of the opening 45 minutes and created several promising opportunities but were repeatedly frustrated by Morocco's disciplined defensive structure, marshalled by captain Achraf Hakimi.

Morocco beat Canada 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

In the 50th minute, the North Africans broke the deadlock as PSG star Achraf Hakimi floated a clever free-kick into the path of Azzedine Ounahi, who unleashed a powerful right-footed effort from outside the penalty area, beating the goalkeeper, per ESPN.

In the 82nd minute, Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz picked out Ounahi with a perfectly weighted pass, allowing the Girona midfielder to finish confidently from inside the penalty area and complete his brace.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi finished off another swift attack in the 90+8th minute after being set up by Brahim Diaz, sealing an emphatic 3-0 victory, per NBC News.

Morocco will now face France, who narrowly defeated Paraguay 1-0 in Boston, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

CAF president reacts to Morocco's victory

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe reacted with delight as Morocco defeated co-hosts Canada to reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a viral video shared on X, the South African football administrator was visibly jubilant after Soufiane Rahimi scored Morocco's third goal, sealing a 3-0 victory over Canada.

Motsepe embraced Fouzi Lekjaa before congratulating other officials of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation seated nearby.

Also present in the stands was Gianni Infantino, who applauded the Atlas Lions' historic achievement before sharing a brief conversation with Lekjaa following the final whistle.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of CAF president as he celebrated after Morocco scored their third goal. Read them below:

@jazzmanaic said:

"Why does CAF President support Morocco even more than his country? 🤔"

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the World Cup 2026 match between Canada and Morocco at Houston Stadium in Texas. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

@edwintimmy wrote:

"You see as FIFA president clap for Morocco but there was agenda yesterday that he supported Argentina."

@Oletta15148998 added:

"president of FIFA dissapointed by that goal and then he remembered there's cameras everywhere n started clapping🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@NwaebePrecious said:

"CAF is not like INEC. The CAF president can support or celebrate any team winning. I have seen him watch many African games in this tournament."

@noksy_k wrote:

"We are so proud of how they represented us."

CAF President sends message to Ivory Coast

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has sent a message to the Elephants of Ivory Coast ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Norway.

Ivory Coast reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time after finishing second in Group E behind four-time champions Germany.

Source: Legit.ng