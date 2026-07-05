Billionaire Femi Otedola has shown support for Sholape Seriki, the widow of late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki

In a new video, Sholape opened up about receiving a message from the billionaire, including how much he sent to her

This comes after Sholape cried out on social media over issues surrounding her late husband's estate

Sholape Seriki, widow of the late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, on Sunday, July 5, released a video announcing a N50 million gift from popular billionaire Femi Otedola.

The late Seriki's wife, who was all smiles in the video, expressed how much Otedola's financial assistance to her meant as she shared her late husband's ties with the billionaire's family, including getting his first political appointment under late Sir Michael Otedola.

Late Demola Seriki’s wife announces she received N50m as gift from Femi Otedola. Credit: princess_sholape_demolaseriki/realfemiotedola

Source: Instagram

Speaking in the video, Sholape said,

"Hello everyone, I just got a message from Mr Femi Otedola, my husband's friend. He just gave us N50 million. And it means a lot to us because my late husband's first political appointment was given to him by Femi Otedola's father, Sir Michael Otedola, as commissioner for sports. May his soul rest in peace."

Otedola's support comes shortly after Sholape cried out on social media over issues surrounding her late husband’s estate, who passed away in 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer in Madrid, Spain.

In a viral video, Sholape alleged that she received court documents from her co-wife, Wosilat Okoya, regarding properties belonging to their late husband.

She claimed Wosilat disregarded their husband's wishes, withholding properties and assets meant for her children, and trying to take possession of the entire estate.

Sholape further alleged that documents relating to some of the properties and vehicles had been altered after her husband's death.

Nigerians applaud Femi Otedola over support for Demola Seriki’s wife amid family dispute. Credit: demolaseriki

Source: Instagram

She insisted she has evidence to support her claims and called on her late husband to "judge the matter spiritually," while maintaining that the inheritance rightfully belongs to all of his children.

The video of late Demola Seriki's wife speaking about the N50m she received from Femi Otedola is below:

Reactions as Otedola supports Demola Seriki's wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many applauded the Nigerian billionaire. Read the comments below:

fabulositee commented:

"I'm crying, literally Thank you @femiotedola I don't know this lady personally but her story touched me. May we not know this kind of pain. For those of us going through something similar, God sits on the throne. Congratulations @princess_sholape_demolaseriki."

ramzie_williams commented:

"Thank you sir @femiotedola ... eku a s'oju, s'eyin, sir."

abimbolagabriela commented:

"God bless him , God will watch over you and the kids in Jesus name , I love Amani big smile she’s pretty Mike mummy."

ogundipemargaret5 said:

"God Almighty bless him in Jesus mighty name Amen."

hajia_bash said:

"Thank you sir,@femi otedola,,more Blessings."

Femi Otedola's reaction to becoming grandfather

Legit.ng previously reported a heartwarming video showing how billionaire businessman Femi Otedola reacted after finding out he would become a grandfather.

The businessman's third daughter, Temi, is expecting her first child with her singer husband, Mr Eazi.

In the emotional video, Temi's husband, Mr Eazi, who was also present, cautioned his father-in-law as he rushed to hug his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng