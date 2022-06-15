After several days of speculations and rumours about APC adopting a Muslim running mate for its flag bearer, Bola Tinubu has broken his silence

Reacting to the rumours, Tinubu said people flying such rumours are only insecure and paranoid of his imminent victory at the 2023 polls

He described it as undemocratic as he revealed that his running mate will emerge from the northeastern region of the country

Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti - The presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally reacted to the rumours about him selecting a Muslim running mate, Vanguard newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the APC stalwart has played down such conversation stating that he condemns such rumours while speaking to newsmen in Ekiti, during the governorship rally of the APC in the state.

Tinubu denies muslim-muslim ticket agenda

Tinubu described people spreading such speculations as undemocratic who are insecure and paranoid of his imminent victory at the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023.

He, however, noted that the running mate slot will be selected from the northeastern region of the country and such candidate will also be a Christian from the region.

He said:

“The VP slot belongs to the northeastern region and particularly the Christians, but consultations are yet ongoing as to who will be decided."

Nobody will impose my running mate, says Tinubu

He said while the consultation is still ongoing, he is still at liberty to choose whoever he wants as his running mate and no individual or group will impose or influence his choice of running mate.

Although Tinubu had earlier disowned the issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket even before he was elected as the flagbearer of the state, while reacting to a fake viral text message alleging his interest for a Muslim VP.

Also speaking with Journalists during the rally in Ekiti state, an Executive Member of Tinubu Campaign organization, Comrade Bolaji Tosin also stated that unity, peace and objectivity is the major prority of Tinubu’s administration.

He reiterated that his Principal would not allow for any form of marginalisation or any such related vices under his leadership. He concluded by saying that Asíwájú is destined for victory and has all the capacity to deal with all matters bothering on his presidential pair.

