Everton have completed a permanent deal worth up to £24 million to sign Chelsea winger Tyrique George

The 20-year-old Chelsea graduate remains eligible to represent Nigeria, England, or Ghana at senior international level

Chelsea included a 15% sell-on clause in the agreement after George impressed during his loan spell at Goodison Park

Everton have completed one of their biggest moves of the summer transfer window after agreeing a deal worth up to £24 million for Chelsea winger Tyrique George.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has made his loan spell at Goodison Park permanent following an impressive second half of last season that convinced manager David Moyes to push for his signature.

Everton Complete Mega Deal To Sign Super Eagles-Eligible Star Tyrique George From Chelsea. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The transfer is also generating excitement in Nigeria, where George remains eligible to represent the Super Eagles despite progressing through England’s youth ranks.

With Eric Chelle actively pursuing talented dual-nationality players, George could soon become one of the most intriguing international battles involving Nigeria.

George keeps Super Eagles dream alive

Born in Camden, London, Tyrique George qualifies to play for Nigeria through his father, while his mother is Ghanaian.

Although the winger has represented England at multiple youth levels, ranging from the Under-15s to the Under-21 side, he has yet to make a competitive senior appearance, leaving the door open for either Nigeria or Ghana.

20-year-old Tyrique George spent the second half of last season at Everton, with a loan deal and option to buy permanently for £25m. Photo by Lewis Storey

Source: Getty Images

George has previously spoken with pride about his Nigerian roots during interviews at Chelsea, comments that reportedly caught the attention of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is believed to be closely monitoring the youngster as part of his long-term plans to strengthen Nigeria’s attacking options.

Should he establish himself as a regular starter in the Premier League next season, calls for his inclusion in the Super Eagles squad are expected to intensify.

From Cobham wonderkid to Everton star

According to The Standard, George's journey began at Chelsea's famous Cobham Academy, where he joined as an eight-year-old and developed through every youth category.

He eventually broke into the first team under Enzo Maresca during the 2024/25 campaign, marking the occasion by scoring his maiden senior goal in the UEFA Conference League.

His performances earned him Chelsea's Men's Academy Player of the Year award and reinforced his status as one of the club's brightest prospects.

However, Chelsea's aggressive transfer activity complicated his path to regular football.

The arrivals of João Pedro, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, and Estêvão significantly increased competition in attacking positions, prompting George to seek more playing time elsewhere.

A loan move to Everton in February 2026 provided the perfect opportunity.

Across 11 Premier League appearances, George impressed supporters with his fearless approach, direct running, and relentless work ethic.

Everton wins race to sign George

Everton initially possessed an option to purchase George for £25 million following his loan spell, BBC Sport reports.

Rather than activate that clause, club officials returned to negotiations and successfully agreed a package worth £18 million upfront, with an additional £6 million tied to performance-related bonuses.

Chelsea also secured a 15 percent sell-on clause, ensuring they retain an interest in George's future development.

The move represents another significant step in David Moyes' rebuilding project as the Toffees prepare for a new era.

George becomes Everton's second major acquisition of the summer after the arrival of Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

3 clubs bid for George

Earlier, Legit.ng reported details about the growing interest in Chelsea forward Tyrique George, who is set to become a prime target for Leeds United, Everton, and Fulham as the January transfer window approaches.

With the potential to represent Nigeria, England, or Ghana, George's next move could significantly impact his career trajectory and international prospects.

Source: Legit.ng