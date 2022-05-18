Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has counseled the All Progressive Congress on what type of presidential candidate should the party present in 2023

According to him, any aspirant deserving of being put forward must commit to the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU)

Over 20 aspirants are currently waiting to bear the flag of the APC ahead of the highly anticipated presidential contest next year

Abuja - Any All Progressive Congress (APC) aspirant deserving of being put forward as the presidential candidate of the party must commit to the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a chieftain of the ruling party made the remark barely a week after his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has advised that APC presidential aspirant must commit to the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU). Photo credit: Segun Abifarin

Source: UGC

In a statement by his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, May 18, and made available to Legit.ng, Olawepo-Hashim maintained that GNU must be made up of credible Nigerians to unite the country.

The politician maintained that the government must also be tasked to:

“Secure the nation and bring immediate relief to our suffering people whose welfare have been battered due to the Energy crises coming just at the heels of economic crises occasioned by the Covid 19 pandemic.”

According to him, as of today, Nigeria is technically at war on multiple fronts and the solution requires:

“A patriotic, and non-partisan approach to navigate its current existential crises, as it happened during and after the Nigeria civil war in 1970.”

Aside from the post-civil war experiment, the GNU option also gained traction during the crises that trailed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, when pro-democracy groups called on the winner of the election to form an inclusive unity government to navigate the nation out the impasse.

Speaking further, the former presidential aspirant said leaders of the Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group during its meeting at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun state, equally reiterated the call for a GNU arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He explained that it will help tackle the insecurity problems in the country and “midwife a new democratic government.”

Olawepo-Hashim's comment is coming some days after Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman promised that the party will field its finest candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

