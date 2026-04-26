Education expert Chizuruoke Collins Ezem said low Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scores don’t define academic potential

Ezem said strategic course adjustments and alternative pathways can lead to university admission success

The award-winning teacher advocated for skill acquisition and flexible learning to enhance educational outcomes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

London, United Kingdom - An International education expert and award-winning educator (Maltina Teacher of the Year 2019), Chizuruoke Collins Ezem, said a low Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score is not a dead end.

Ezem said the difference between students who stagnate after a low UTME score and those who move forward successfully is not intelligence.

The UK-based educationist said it is about the quality of strategic adjustment.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

UTME: Repositioning candidates with low scores

He shared direct ways UTME candidates with low scores can still gain admission to tertiary institutions and achieve their academic desires.

JAMB change of course option

Ezem said one of the most immediate and practical responses is to adjust expectations and strategy through the JAMB change of course option.

He explained that many candidates concentrate heavily on highly competitive universities and courses such as Medicine or Law, where cut-off marks are significantly high. This creates unnecessary bottlenecks.

JAMB change of institution option

He suggested a more strategic approach would be to consider state universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education.

“A National Diploma from a polytechnic is not a limitation; it is a pathway. After completing the programme, students can apply for Direct Entry into a university and often proceed directly into the second year. The route is different, but the destination remains the same.”

IJMB and JUPEB option

According to Ezem, IJMB and JUPEB provide a structured solution for students who are determined to pursue a university degree without repeating the UTME cycle.

He added that these A-Level programmes typically run between nine and twelve months. Upon successful completion, candidates gain admission to the 200-level of a university through Direct Entry, effectively bypassing the first year.

“The key advantage here is that entry into these programmes does not depend on JAMB scores, making them a viable option for students seeking continuity without delay.”

Strategic use of a gap year

Another path, often underestimated, is the strategic use of a gap year. If a student chooses to retake the examination, that year should not be spent in passive waiting.

“The current global economy increasingly rewards practical competence. Skills in areas such as coding, data analysis, UI/UX design, or even high-value vocational trades can position a student far ahead of peers who rely solely on academic qualifications.”

Ezem further stated that a student who combines formal education with a practical, income-generating skill enters the workforce with a measurable advantage.

Flexible learning options

There are also flexible learning options, such as the National Open University, which allows immediate admission and self-paced study.

While it may not carry the same social perception as traditional universities, it offers accessibility and continuity for students who need to move forward without delay.

He concluded by saying that when evaluated objectively, each available pathway—whether through institutional change, A-Level programmes, skill acquisition, or flexible learning—leads to a legitimate outcome.

However, the difference lies in how effectively the option is executed.

The award-winning expert said education is not a straight line, and those who understand this early tend to navigate it more effectively.

He said that whether admission comes immediately or after an alternative route, the long-term outcome depends less on timing and more on preparation, skill, and direction.

Why UTME candidates cannot print results yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many candidates have complained about their inability to print UTME results through the JAMB portal after checking their scores.

JAMB has now clarified that the restriction was intentional, stating that candidates could only view results at the current stage.

The board advised candidates who lost their registration SIM cards to wait for further updates before accessing their results.

Source: Legit.ng