Ibrahim Lamido, the senator representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, has resigned as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The resignation letter, which was dated back to Wednesday, April 22, was addressed to his ward chairman in Isa South, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto.

Senator Ibrahim Lamido resigns from the APC Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

In the letter, he explained that the decision was difficult for him, but "the ongoing internal party crisis, suspicion and unfair party leadership style within the party in Sokoto State, which has made it increasingly difficult for me to continue my membership in good conscience."

He also complained about the lack of cohesion, division and issues that are unresolved that hinder the progress of the APC in the northwest state. He then expressed his appreciation to the party for the opportunity given to him to contribute his quota to the party.

This is coming as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially commenced the activities of the 2027 general elections, as the window for party primaries started.

Senator Lamido's resignation has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Naija boi alleged that his resignation was a plot to destroy the opposition:

"Don't fall for this. When Tinubu said he'll cause confusion in the ADC, this is what he meant, APC members resigning and joining the ADC to go and cause problems there, Nigerians, let's be vigilant."

Annadiotu maintained that the move was not calculated:

"Some of these men are not calculative. How they managed to get to this topmost level is something to be studied. Leaving APC means you ain't getting a return ticket, right? Now, how sure are you that you'll get the ticket for ADC? Because that's the only party in Nigeria."

Diogenes predicted the chances of the ADC taking over from the APC:

"It’s happening. It’s actually happening. I make a bold prediction. By July this year. APC will be a party of 31 governors and small players. ADC will have all the big impact players. A few former presidents and international figures will throw their weight behind them."

Nonso rejected the resignation of the senator from the ruling party:

"You resigned not because of the terrible governance and total lack of the rule of law under the APC, but because of the internal party affairs? We don’t buy this resignation, sir. Your party have failed woefully, and Nigerians will never forget."

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Source: Legit.ng