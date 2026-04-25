Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after Arsenal’s win over Newcastle

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-1 to return to the top of the table and open a three-point lead over Manchester City

The two teams will battle for the Premier League title until the final day and could be separated by goals at the end

Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League champion after Arsenal returned to the top of the table.

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to Eberechi Eze’s ninth-minute goal to secure the vital three points in the title race.

Mikel Arteta celebrates after Arsenal beat Newcastle United. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners are now on 73 points, three ahead of Manchester City, who did not play Premier League games this weekend, and played in the FA Cup.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after Arsenal ascended to the top of the table.

The Gunners’ chances of winning is boosted by more than 7% and now has 72.44% chance of winning, up from 66% before they played the match.

Manchester City’s chances dropped to 27.56% despite rising after moving to the top of the Premier League momentarily after beating Burnley.

Arteta reacts to Premier League pressure

Arsenal’s win shifted the pressure back to Manchester City, who would need to win their remaining games to reclaim the top spot and potentially win the title.

Arteta claimed that his team will continue doing what they have to do, which is to win matches and approach it because it is in their hands.

“We had to do what was in our hands, and we discussed that game one is in our hands with what we do and how we approach the game,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

“Are we able to win it? We've done it. We wanted bigger margins. It's not been possible, but we certainly did the job.”

The Spanish manager added that the difficulty level of the Premier League increases every season, which explains why the points accumulated are lower than in the previous seasons.

“It's so hard to win in this league, we know that. That's why the amount of points in the team that we have now compared to other years is different. And the reason is that it's so competitive, so difficult to do it,” he added.

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Oscar del Pozo.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners will immediately shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The first leg will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid and the second leg a week later at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s win

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta spoke after Arsenal defeated Newcastle United to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Arteta expressed his satisfaction that his team secured the crucial victory as the Premier League title race intensifies in the final stretch of the season.

Source: Legit.ng