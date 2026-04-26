A Nigerian lady expressed her regret on social media after ordering amala from an online restaurant

In a video that has since gone viral on her official TikTok account, she showed the face of the meal and complained bitterly

The video drew reactions as social media users commented on the packaging of the food

A Nigerian lady took to social media to voice her disappointment after a meal she bought from an online eatery failed to meet her expectations.

She shared footage that captured the moment she opened the food package and got disappointed.

Lady posts video of amala she purchased. Photo credit: @EforBeth/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over amala purchase

The lady, who posts under the TikTok username @EforBeth, had purchased two servings of amala with assorted meat alongside a friend, and the total cost of the order was N1,800.

When the delivery arrived, she observed that the contents looked unappetising.

The soup appeared thin and watery, and the piece of meat included inside was very small.

She also pointed out that the food had gone cold by the time it reached her, which worsened her dissatisfaction.

She confessed that she seemed to have bad luck with such purchases, questioning why her own orders often turned out poorly compared to others.

Without tasting it yet, she described the soup as 'unpleasant' in appearance and expressed frustration over the overall condition of the meal.

Lady captures amala she purchased for N1800 from online vendor. Photo credit: @EforBeth/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Unbox N1,800 lunch I ordered online with me. Omoo Why is my own always different. Long story short: Ordered 2 portion of Amala with assorted with my friend and this was what we got, the food was already cold before it got here, the soup doesn’t even look pleasant (haven’t even tasted it yet)."

Reactions as lady laments over amala she purchased

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok and was circulated among users.

Following the post, many people reacted in the comments section and much of the discussion centred on the way the food was packaged and presented.

Some viewers sympathised with her, stating that the meal did not look worth the amount she paid.

Others shared similar experiences they had encountered when buying food from online vendors, noting issues with portion sizes and quality.

A few users suggested that customers should be cautious and check reviews before placing orders from online restaurants.

@official__timilehin said:

"That food was hot when the vendor packaged it for you. See the heat on the cover. It got cold ni and the soup mixed together probably due to the rider. The vendor even used cling film to trap the heat so it won’t get cold so she don do her part abeg."

@JEMILAH said:

"Me and my daughter is watching together she is just 5 oo as u open the soup like this she just burst laugh."

@Adeoladufe said:

"I think the soup is actually nice,it’s just that the ewedu was much than the omi obe and plus road logistics na why he dey mixed together."

@DivineGraceAzubuike commented:

"Why the soup small inside plate like that abi dem don chop some before e reach your hand???"

@Ronnieswealth added:

"Even if you want order anything slimming like ewedu next time make sure they portion the ewedu inside nylon to avoid mixing together like this one."

See the clip below:

Lady regrets buying buns in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said she bought buns in school but what she discovered in them was not exactly what she expected.

She was rushing to eat the buns, having craved it for long but when she pressed it, she was shocked.

Source: Legit.ng