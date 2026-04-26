Covenant University leads with 21% of students graduating with first-class degrees in Nigeria in 2024

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) boasts the highest number of first-class graduates at 385

Private universities see 17% first-class rate, compared to 3% in public universities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State - Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, has the highest proportion, with 1 in 5 students graduating with a first class.

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) recorded the highest number of first-class graduates (385), while Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) recorded the lowest (122) in the list.

According to StatiSense, about 17% of private university graduates earned first-class degrees, compared to roughly 3% in public universities in the top 10.

The facts and raw data providing organization made this known via its X handle @StatiSense, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The universities marked with (*) in front of them convocated two sets together.

Nigerian universities with first-class graduates in 2024

Covenant University — 339 (21%)

Afe Babalola University — 226 (14%)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) — 519 (8%)*

University of Ibadan — 428 (6%)

University of Lagos (UNILAG) — 340 (3%)

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) — 122 (3%)

University of Benin (UNIBEN) — 385 (2%)*

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) — 256 (2%)

University of Nigeria (UNN) — 252 (2%)

Bayero University, Kano — 180 (2%)

Nigerians react to number of first-class graduates

@YenengM54179

Private universities are just marketing themselves, just like the way private secondary schools bastardized the education sector.

@AkintoyePeace

It is easier to earn first class degree in a private university in Nigeria than public university.

@YinkaTinuade

All Covenant University graduates I have encountered are exceptional, first-class or not! Very well-rounded products. This shows the teaching is all-inclusive.

@AdeyinkaStates1

Statistically, 22% is too high, while 2% is too low. Ordinarily, there should be a posteriori analysis to understand why there's so much deviation from the expected Gaussian distribution. The outcome would help before comparing, commending, or condemning private/public universities.

@IAmHorjorbor

At least 50% of that UNIBEN number is from the faculty of Engineering. Scholars and Jackos dey dat faculty.

@oyadnimi

You'll never find OAU here. Those ones gatekeep first-class undergraduate degrees like mad.

@oluwatobil25976

The top 6 are in SW. No state university at all

IMSU first-class graduate shares secret of success

Recall that Anosike Hyacinth graduated with first-class honours in Philosophy from Imo State University, achieving a CGPA of 4.59.

Overcoming adversity, Anosike emphasizes consistency, curiosity, and collaboration as keys to his academic success.

He formed a study group, 'Academia', to foster collective focus and minimize distractions among peers.

UNILAG 56th convocation: 617 first-class graduates

Legit.ng also reported that a business administration graduate, Umeozor Benedict, secured a perfect 5.0 CGPA, becoming UNILAG's best graduating student.

617 students will achieve First Class honours at UNILAG's upcoming 56th convocation ceremonies.

UNILAG's Vice-Chancellor announces diverse graduation breakdown for 10,584 undergraduate students.

Source: Legit.ng