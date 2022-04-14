Twenty presidential aspirants are set to obtain the All Progressives Congress nomination and expression of interest forms

The aspirants would be obtaining the forms at N100 million each at the national secretariat of the ruling party

While six members of the APC have already picked their forms, a total of 14 more people have indicated interest to contest for president and would be obtaining their between May 4 and May 6

The ruling party, the All Progressives Congress is on its way to raking in about N2 billion from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the 2023 election.

Daily Trust reports that since the party announced that its expression of interest and nomination forms would be sold at N30 million and N70 million each, about 20 presidential candidates have made moves to obtain their forms.

Twenty APC presidential hopefuls would be obtaining their forms at N100 million each. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

For instance, six presidential aspirants within the party including its national leader, Bola Tinubu; the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello; his Ebonyi state colleague, Dave Umahi; and the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, have obtained the party's forms after paying N100 million each.

According to the party, its timetable states that the sale of forms for various political positions would be closed on Friday, May 6, 2022.

However, 20 aspirants within the party have indicated interest to obtain the presidential ticket ahead of the election slated to take place next year.

These aspirants are hopeful that they would occupy the seat of Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure would expire on May 29, 2023.

APC members interested in contesting for seat of president

Some other members of the party who have indicated interest and would be obtaining their forms before the close of the sale include the minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; the vice President Yemi Osinbajo; a former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole; a former governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, and the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi.

Others also in the race for the president's seat are the minister of labour and productivity, Rochas Okorocha; Ihechukwu Dallas Chima, Usman Iwu, Ben Ayade; the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Tein Jack-Rich and Adamu Garba II.

In addition, an aide to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has said that there are arrangements being made for his principal to pick his form today, May 4.

The aide said:

“The senate president will on Wednesday pick the forms for the presidency. He has succumbed to pressure by elders in the country.”

The Nation also reports that Olawepo-Hashim is set to pick his nomination and expression of interest form at the party's secretariat on Wednesday, May 4.

Hashim a former presidential candidate in the 2019 election said despite the country is currently gripped in the claws of insecurity, and worsening energy crises due to the absence of local refining of petroleum products among others.

He also said that a new and better Nigeria is still possible with the right approach and leadership.

