The PDP as a party recently got one of its biggest challenges from Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The APC presidential hopeful claimed that no candidate from the opposition party can contest against him during the poll

The former Lagos governor said this during his consultation with APC delegates in Makurdi, Benue state, on Tuesday, May 17

Makurdi, Benue - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that no candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be a match for him in the 2023 presidential election.

The national leader of the APC said by virtue of this, there will be no contest between him and any flagbearer the opposition party will project for the election, Vanguard reports.

Tinubu claimed no PDP candidate can contest against him (Photo: @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I urge you to give me the ticket because there will be no contest between me and whoever will emerge as the candidate of the opposition PDP.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tinubu made this claim on Tuesday, May 17, in Makurdi, Benue state when he appealed to APC delegates to vote for him during the ruling party's primary.

The former governor vowed to replicate what he did in Lagos when he was in office and noted that his aim is to harness the resources of Nigeria to bring about prosperity for all.

His promise:

“I will bring the experience of my leadership in Lagos state as a Governor to bear on my leadership style in Nigeria when elected president of the country.

“And I guarantee you that I will run a transparent, open government as President. Nigeria is rich, what we need is to redirect our resources and channel them in the right direction."

Expected turnaround for Benue's agriculture

Speaking on the mode of agriculture in the state, Tinubu, as quoted by a Leadership publication, said:

“I see no reason why Benue as the food basket of the country will still be engaging in a crude way of farming without processing plants, research institutes for improved and mechanized agriculture and my becoming the president in 2023 will rekindle the hope of Nigerians and bring back the lost glory of Benue farmers.”

2023: Report reveals fear of Atiku forced APC to throw race open

Meanwhile, a report revealed why the APC refused to announce its decision on zoning two weeks before its presidential primary.

According to the report, there were fears that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may pick a northerner as its presidential candidate on May 29.

Source: Legit.ng