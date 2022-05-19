The build-up to the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) looks primed for an interesting showdown

Numerous political figures have begun to swing from one end to the other in order to ascertain whom they will be casting their votes for at the primaries

Also not to be left out, delegates across the various states may as well be in a state of dilemma to decide whom they will support

The former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media and digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, has pledged his allegiance to APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the presidency at the 2023 general polls.

Recall that over 20 aspirants purchased the N100million APC presidential forms to contest at the 2023 polls.

In a build-up to the general elections, aspirants of the ruling party APC have intensified their campaign with state tours to solicit the support of delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

According to a Facebook post from the verified account of, Bashir Ahmad cited by Legit.ng, he said:

“Together with our APC leader in Albasu local government, Hon. Adamu Abdu Panda in preparation for the visit of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Kano State.”

Ahmad who recently resigned his position as Buhari’s aide is seeking a legislative position at the green chambers of the National Assembly.

As cited on his official and verified Twitter handle, Bashir Ahmad no longer carries the description of “Personal Assistant on New Media to @MBuhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” as it has been changed to; “Digital Communication Enthusiast.”

Nigerians react to Bashir Ahmad’s post

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to the comment section of his Facebook post endorsing Tinubu to express their thoughts on his decision to support the APC stalwart.

A Facebook user with the name Itz Tajuddeen Basirka said:

"They couldn't bring an end to the strike and you are waiting for election victory. I swear from top to bottom APC will not win.

"By the grace of God."

Ahmed Ameenu Abdulhameed said:

"May God choose the right one for us and protect us from useless people"

Ibrahim Aliyu Hassan said:

"You should drop this kiki, hurry and go back to NNPP to Madugu before your seat is given."

Comrd Mubashiru Bawa Masama said:

"Keep up the good work!"

2023: Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi

In another development, Rotimi Amaechi has failed to get the backing of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje during his visit to Nigeria's most populous state.

It is believed that Ganduje is a staunch supporter of APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also running for the Aso Rock seat.

During a meeting with Ganduje and other APC stakeholders, the governor said Kano as a swing state, will continue to swing.

Governor Ganduje storms Senator Shekarau’s residence

Meanwhile, Ganduje had visited the senator representing Kano central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The former governor (Shekarau) was said to have concluded plans to announce his decamping to the NNPP on Saturday, May 14, as the crisis within the APC reaches a tipping point.

The northern politicians had a closed-door meeting at Shekarau’s Kano home late Friday, May 13.

While the outcome of their meeting was not known yet, sources close to the former governor said Ganduje came to forestall the planned decamping of Shekarau to NNPP, which was led by Kwankwaso.

