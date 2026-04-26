England-born players David Ozoh and Femi Azeez have reportedly committed their international futures to Nigeria

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has continued his aggressive recruitment of dual-nationality players for the national team

The new additions are set to boost Nigeria’s squad depth ahead of key international friendlies and the Unity Cup

Nigeria’s rebuilding process under head coach Eric Chelle has received a major boost following the decision of two England-born players to commit their international futures to the Super Eagles.

As the three-time African champions look to bounce back from recent disappointments, including missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Chelle has intensified efforts to strengthen the Nigeria squad by attracting dual-nationality players.

England-born players David Ozoh and Femi Azeez have reportedly agreed to represent Nigeria at international level. Photo by Nick Potts/Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The Malian coach’s latest success sees Championship duo David Ozoh and Femi Azeez agree to represent Nigeria, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

The inclusion of both England-born players signals a new phase in Chelle’s long-term vision as he prepares the Super Eagles for upcoming competitions, including the Unity Cup and high-profile friendlies against Portugal and Poland.

Chelle’s recruitment drive gains momentum

Since taking charge of the Super Eagles, Chelle has made it a priority to expand Nigeria’s talent pool by targeting players eligible to represent multiple nations.

With the Super Eagles entering a crucial rebuilding phase, the coach is keen on blending experience with emerging talent.

Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and Semi Ajayi are some of the England-born players representing Nigeria. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Chelle has shifted focus toward building a competitive squad capable of challenging at the next Africa Cup of Nations and beyond.

The upcoming Unity Cup, alongside friendly matches against Poland and Portugal, will serve as a testing ground for the new additions.

Securing the commitments of Ozoh and Azeez represents a significant step in that direction, reinforcing the coach’s proactive approach to recruitment.

What will Ozoh and Azeez add to the Super Eagles?

David Ozoh, a 20-year-old midfielder currently on loan at Derby County from Crystal Palace, will bring youth and versatility to the current Nigerian squad.

Born in Valencia, Spain, he has previously represented England at U18 level but remains eligible for Nigeria.

However, his switch is subject to clearance from international authorities, similar to the process completed by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Once approved, Ozoh could feature in Nigeria’s upcoming friendly games.

On the other hand, 24-year-old winger Femi Azeez offers a more straightforward case.

The Millwall star, who has not represented England at any level, is free to immediately don the green and white jersey.

Azeez has enjoyed an impressive season, earning recognition in the Championship Team of the Season and attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

His pace, creativity, and attacking threat could provide a valuable boost to Nigeria’s attacking options.

The addition of Ozoh and Azeez continues a growing trend of England-born players choosing Nigeria at international level.

They are set to join established names such as Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Semi Ajayi, who have all made significant contributions to the national team.

NFF in talks with Osula

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly made contact with Newcastle United forward William Osula in a bid to convince him to switch international allegiance from Denmark to Nigeria.

The 22-year-old striker, currently playing for Newcastle United, has been identified as part of Nigeria’s long-term rebuilding plan under the Super Eagles setup led by coach Eric Chelle.

Source: Legit.ng