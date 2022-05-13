Global site navigation

2023: Another Top APC Presidential Aspirant Drops Ambition
Politics

2023: Another Top APC Presidential Aspirant Drops Ambition

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi
  • The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is now at least one man short of its presidential aspirants
  • The latest politician to drop his presidential ambition is Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim who withdrew from the race on Friday, May 13
  • Olawepo-Hashim said his decision to drop the bid came after seriously considering some happenings in the nation's political scene

Following some serious consultations and considerations of current and future political outworking, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, has bowed out of the race.

In a statement made available to legit.ng, Olawepo-Hashim explained that his dream was to create and throw open an avenue for like minds who are capable of securing Nigeria from internal and external threats.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim
Olawepo-Hashim made the decision after much consideration of current political happenings
The southwest politician added that the aspiration is to eventually bring about prosperity to all citizens of Nigeria.

Breaking: 2 days after Buhari's order, minister withdraws from presidential race

Olawepo-Hashim explained that he dropped the ambition not due to the lack of will to fight for a New Nigeria, adding that “Sometimes WILL and RESOLVE, Energy and Preparation may not be enough to engage in an encounter.”

His words:

“I stepped aside believing that another day will come. I hope our party will still be able to find a candidate for the 2023 election that will unite and secure our country.
"One that will lead an inclusive government, and build a prosperous economy that will not leave anyone behind. I leave the race believing that by the Grace of God my own day will come!
“It is a tough decision for me, but in the present circumstance it is the best thing in my judgment to do."

2 days after Buhari's order, minister withdraws from presidential race

2023 presidency: PDP finally opens up on Jonathan's rumoured defection

Meanwhile, a former governor of Anambra and the current minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had pulled out from the 2023 presidential race following President Muhammadu Buhari's quit order.

In a statement released on Friday Ngige disclosed that he came to this conclusion after consulting with the president, his family, constituents, supporters, and well-wishers.

The minister noted that he has made his decision known to President Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

