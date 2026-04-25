Eric Chelle is demanding improved financial terms before committing to a new deal as Super Eagles coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is keen to retain Franck-Malian coach after his AFCON 2025 third-place finish

The Super Eagles manager has revealed plans of scouting the NPFL ahead of his next trip to Nigeria

Nigeria’s coaching situation has taken a tense turn as Eric Chelle weighs his future with Super Eagles, placing clear conditions before the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Despite a promising start to his tenure, uncertainty now surrounds whether the Malian tactician will remain in charge of the Super Eagles beyond 2026.

Eric Chelle has revealed that discussions over his new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation are still not settled. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

Talks between Chelle and the NFF have hit a stumbling block, largely due to financial disagreements.

The Super Eagles boss is reportedly seeking a salary package of $130,000, which would also cover members of his technical crew.

While negotiations continue behind the scenes, Chelle has distanced himself from the process, making it clear that his focus remains on football matters.

“Yes, there are financial issues to be discussed and resolved. But I leave them to my agent to handle with the federation. I want to concentrate on the job and the task at hand,” Chelle told Osasu Obayiuwana.

Chelle’s stance reflects a coach determined not to let administrative delays disrupt the progress he has made with the national team. However, until both parties reach an agreement, his long-term future remains uncertain.

Strong AFCON showing strengthens Chelle’s case

Chelle’s position is strengthened by his impressive performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he guided Nigeria to a third-place finish.

Taking over a struggling side earlier in 2025, he quickly transformed the Super Eagles into a disciplined and competitive unit.

Eric Chelle is believed to have asked for a salary package worth $130,000 to cover himself and some of his assistants. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Under his leadership, Nigeria has gone over a year without losing a competitive match in normal time, a remarkable turnaround from their earlier struggles in World Cup qualifiers, Afrik-Foot reports.

The team’s defensive solidity has improved significantly while still maintaining an attacking threat, scoring 14 goals in six AFCON matches.

These achievements have convinced the NFF and National Sports Commission (NSC) that Chelle deserves continuity.

Chelle’s focus shifts to NPFL talent hunt

Despite the contract uncertainty, Chelle is already planning ahead.

The Super Eagles coach confirmed he will travel to Nigeria to scout local players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), a move aimed at strengthening squad depth.

“I am coming to Nigeria to watch some NigeriaPFL games and see some players. And we have the Unity Cup in London to prepare for,” Chelle further revealed.

The upcoming Unity Cup, featuring Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Jamaica, and India, offers Chelle another opportunity to test his squad and build momentum ahead of future competitions.

With Nigeria set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, attention is already shifting toward qualification for the 2027 AFCON.

Chelle’s ability to integrate home-based players and maintain team consistency could prove crucial in achieving that goal.

Chelle set to invite four new players

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Chelle is reportedly set to invite five new players to the squad for the friendly match during the international break.

Nigeria will not feature in the World Cup for the second consecutive time after losing in the final to DR Congo 4-3 on penalty shoot-out during the African Playoffs in Morocco last November.

Source: Legit.ng