The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is awaiting the Supreme Court’s reserved judgment with calm and unity

Factional ADC chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe has praised members for their resilience and loyalty during this defining period

He urged party members to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and confident that justice will uphold the ADC’s leadership and constitution

The factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, has called on party members to remain calm, united, and law-abiding as they await the Supreme Court’s reserved judgment.

In a goodwill message, Gombe commended members for their resilience and dedication to the party’s ideals during this period of uncertainty.

ADC chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe urges members to stay calm as Supreme Court judgment approaches. Photo credit: ADCnig/x

Source: Twitter

According to Leadership, he described the situation as a defining moment for the ADC and stressed the importance of maintaining faith in the rule of law.

ADC members praised for loyalty and patience

Gombe expressed appreciation for the patience and loyalty shown by members throughout the legal process. He noted that their steadfast commitment continues to strengthen the collective resolve of the party.

He said:

“I extend my warm greetings and profound appreciation to you all as we await the reserved judgment of the Supreme Court. This moment calls for calm, unity, and unwavering faith in the rule of law.”

Confidence in justice and party constitution

The ADC factional chairman reaffirmed the party’s confidence that justice would prevail, emphasising that the outcome would uphold the legitimacy of its leadership and the sanctity of its constitution.

He added:

“As a law-abiding political party, we remain confident that justice will prevail and that the outcome will reaffirm the legitimacy of our leadership and the sanctity of our party’s constitution.”

Call for peace and unity in ADC

Gombe urged members to remain peaceful and focused on the party’s shared vision for Nigeria. He assured them that the schedule of activities would be communicated through official channels once the judgment is delivered.

“Together, we shall emerge stronger, more united, and better positioned to deliver credible leadership to our great party,” he concluded.

ADC leadership remains confident that justice upholds the party’s constitution and legitimacy. Photo credit: NafiuBala/x

Source: Facebook

Who is Nafiu Bala?

Nafiu Bala Gombe, born on June 6, 1986, in Nassarawo Ward, Gombe State, is a lawyer and politician who rose to prominence through his involvement in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He studied shariah law at A.D. Rufai College for Legal and Islamic Studies in Bauchi State, obtaining a Diploma in Law in 2012.

Bala initially worked as a volunteer in private law firms before venturing into politics. He contested the governorship seat in Gombe State under the ADC in the 2023 elections but was unsuccessful. Since 2025, he has been at the centre of the ADC leadership crisis, claiming the position of national chairman amid ongoing legal disputes.

Nigerians react as Nafiu Bala responds to English questions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Nafi’u Bala Gombe, has come under serious attack after his interview with the Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Bala was criticised for responding to some English questions in Hausa during the recent interview. Many Nigerians have taken to social media to mock Bala’s pronunciation and command of the English language.

Source: Legit.ng