Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has pledged to place priority on the security of lives and property in Nigeria if he is elected president

The PDP presidential aspirant also promised to re-jig the nation's ailing economy if gets the party's ticket

Hayatu-Deen made the statement while on a consultative visit to PDP delegates in Asaba, Delta state

FCT, Abuja - A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has pledged to place priority on security of lives and property as well as re-jig the nation's ailing economy if elected president.

Hayatu-Deen made the pledge on Monday, May 16 when he paid a consultative visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta in Asaba.

Hayatu-Deen was received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during his visit to Delta state. Photo credit: @DSGovernment

Source: Twitter

He said that he would declare an emergency on national security on his very first day in office, adding that the import of the declaration would involve all stakeholders, and would enable the nation to find lasting solutions to insecurity plaguing the country.

The presidential hopeful who said that all round development of the country would form his cardinal goal, sued for the support of the governor and delegates to enable him emerge as the PDP presidential flag bearer at the national convention of the party.

He expressed concern over the level of ethnic dichotomy, religious intolerance and the high level of poverty plaguing the country, pointing out that he would run an all-inclusive government.

He also reiterated that he would use his training in economics to tackle the dwindling economy of Nigeria.

His wordS:

"As an economist, I know why countries succeed and why they failed. Having been a turnaround manager all my life; I think I am in a very good position to fix our revenue problems.

"We had earlier come, I and other presidential aspirants to see you and you welcomed us warmly. Now, I am here on my own steam.

"I have been touring the country and I have been telling the delegates that Delta state is oasis of sanity and excellence."

Responding, Governor Okowa said he was happy with the calibre of persons campaigning to become the president of Nigeria in the PDP, pointing out that it was a clear indication that the party was set to rescue the nation from its numerous problems.

The governor said the leadership and members of the party in the state would cast their votes for the best aspirants at the convention, just as he advocated for a free, fair, and credible primary where both the winner and others would be glad about the result.

He assured Hayatu-Deen that PDP delegates from the state will meet to take decision on who to vote for at the national convention.

The presidential aspirant and his team were earlier at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, to intimate delegates about his ambition to rule the country.

Source: Legit.ng