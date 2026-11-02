Sonusi Busolami Taiwo and Sonusi Busayomi, 23, graduated from Osun State University as Registered Nurses in September 2026 after switching departments in 200 level

The identical twins admitted they originally wanted to study completely different courses before choosing Nursing Science together as a compromise

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the twins opened up about the gruelling demands of nursing school and the moments that brought them to tears

Twin sisters, Sonusi Busolami Taiwo and Sonusi Busayomi, both 23, recently made waves online after announcing their graduation from the university.

Their stunning graduation photos caught the attention of many social media users, and as interest in their academic achievements grew, Legit.ng reached out to the identical twins.

Twin sisters graduate from UNIOSUN with 4.35 and 4.36 CGPAs, recall 200L struggles. Photo Source: Twitter/ Pixie_twinnie

Source: Twitter

Twin sisters graduate as registered nurses

In an exclusive interview, they detailed their university experience and revealed the courses they studied at Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

The twins, Sonusi Busolami Taiwo and Sonusi Busayomi, had initially planned to study different courses. However, just as they were destined to be together at birth, they eventually studied the same course and graduated with almost identical CGPAs.

Identical twins speak about admission journey

Sonusi Busolami Taiwo and Sonusi Busayomi, graduates of Osun State University, told Legit.ng about their admission journey and the course they initially gained admission to study before switching departments in 200 level.

The twins said:

"We gained admission into the university in 2022, initially into the Department of Public Health, but we crossed over to the Nursing Science department in 200 level and eventually graduated as Registered Nurses in September 2026. The entire university journey, from admission to graduation, was something we experienced side by side."

"Busolami graduated with a final CGPA of 4.35, while Busayomi graduated with 4.36. We both graduated with Upper Division, which is Pass with Credit. We have always studied together, so it was really interesting to see how similar our results were throughout university. We never failed a course during our four years and, looking back, we are grateful that all the hard work eventually paid off."

UNIOSUN graduates speak about their initial course

Like many students who change their preferred courses before or during their university education, the identical twins also had to reconsider their initial career choices.

In their response to questions from Legit.ng, Sonusi Busolami Taiwo and Sonusi Busayomi explained that they initially wanted to study different courses, but things eventually took a different turn.

The UNIOSUN graduates said:

"Interestingly, neither of us originally planned to study Nursing Science."

"Busayomi initially wanted to study Medicine and Surgery, while Busolami wanted to study Civil Engineering. We both had completely different plans for our lives at the time, but after a lot of thinking and several conversations, we decided to study Nursing together. We wanted to be able to read together, support each other and go through university side by side, so Nursing became the compromise we made together."

Wanting to maintain their close relationship, spend time together, and support each other as they had always done, the twins eventually agreed to pursue the same course. Today, they are grateful that the decision yielded positive results.

They further said:

"At the time, we did not know exactly where that decision would take us, but today, looking back, we are grateful for how everything turned out. What started as a compromise eventually became a profession. We both worked extremely hard to achieve."

Twin sisters who graduated from UNIOSUN share their difficult 200-level experience. Photo Source: Twitter/ Pixie_twinnie

Source: Twitter

Identical twins speak about their experience at UNIOSUN

The twins said their friends and fellow students nicknamed them "the popular twins" because of their identical appearance and the fact that they spent most of their time together.

Their activities on campus attracted considerable attention, as many people often struggled to tell them apart.

Speaking about these beautiful and unforgettable moments, they shared:

"Going through university as twins was honestly a mixture of beautiful experiences, funny moments and some challenges, but overall, it was a very special experience. We became what people fondly referred to as 'the popular twins' on campus because we dressed alike almost all the time. We got a lot of attention, favouritism and sometimes awkward stares simply because we were identical twins. People were constantly trying to tell us apart, asking questions about how they could distinguish one from the other, and sometimes comparing us."

"Of course, being twins also came with some unnecessary envy, weird comments and constant comparison, but the benefits definitely outweighed the disadvantages. It was beautiful having someone who was experiencing exactly what you were experiencing at the same time. We attended classes together, went to the hospital together, read together, made plans together and kept each other accountable. We were basically each other's accountability partners, friends and support system throughout university. Whatever one of us knew, the other usually knew too, and whatever one of us did not understand, the other was probably struggling with it too."

UNIOSUN graduates recall 200 level experience

Although the identical sisters enjoyed beautiful moments on campus during their undergraduate days, they also experienced difficult periods that tested their strength and determination.

They spoke about some of the challenges they faced from 100 level to 400 level.

When asked about their biggest challenges and how they overcame them, the twins shared:

"Nursing was really, really demanding. Trying to balance lectures, clinical postings, tests, examinations and our spiritual routine was not easy at all. One particularly difficult period was 300 level. We had clinical postings that sometimes meant returning very late at night from the hospital, while our hostel was quite far away. By the time we got transportation back, cooked, ate, prepared for the next day's classes and tried to get some sleep, we were already completely exhausted."

"This continued for weeks, and there were times when we were physically and mentally drained. 400 level was another major challenge because we had clinical postings almost every day leading up to our professional examinations. It was an extremely intense period."

The twins also recalled an experience in 200 level, when they had just transferred from Public Health to Nursing Science and struggled to become familiar with their new department and its academic requirements.

At the time, their biggest worry was the examinations, as they feared they might fail. However, they studied extensively for weeks and eventually passed.

They shared:

"We also remember our 200 level experience very clearly. We had just crossed from Public Health into Nursing Science, and the semester felt incredibly short. We did not even have classes for Anatomy at the time, so we were trying to get used to the new department and understand everything within a very limited period. We became so worried about the examinations that, at one point, we were sitting down two weeks before the exams and reading from 6am until midnight every day for two weeks. We were genuinely scared that we might fail, but thankfully, we passed."

"There were days when we cried together because everything felt like too much. Sometimes our parents had to call and calm us down over the phone. Honestly, when we look back, we cannot say there was one particular formula that got us through everything. It was God, all through."

Twin sisters who switched courses at UNIOSUN recall their 200-level strugglesPhoto Source: Twitter/ Pixie_twinnie

Source: Twitter

UNIOSUN graduates share their study habits

Having studied together throughout their university journey, the graduates explained that their shared study habits played an important role in their academic success, as they constantly helped and encouraged each other.

They also said that following their course outlines, using textbooks, and ensuring they covered all their topics before examinations helped them prepare adequately.

The twins said:

"The biggest thing for us was studying together. We literally did almost everything academically together, so there was always someone to keep the other accountable."

"We also tried to start reading early in the semester. In 200 level, for example, we followed the course outlines given to us, used different textbooks and made sure we covered all the topics for our courses early enough. We would then go over them again when examinations were approaching."

"As we progressed to other levels, things became much more demanding, so we simply tried to read whenever we could. However, about two weeks before examinations, we usually became extremely serious. We would stop attending classes and dedicate those two weeks almost entirely to studying."

"We could start around 6am and continue until midnight, with breaks for food, naps and rest. We still made sure we got about six hours of sleep because we knew we needed to be mentally alert. Our goal was always to cover every topic in every course before the examination. We did not want to walk into an examination knowing that there were entire topics we had never touched. We also tried to read every topic at least twice before going into the examination.

"In class, we made sure we jotted down a lot of information and paid attention to our lecturers."

"We also made sure we went through our lecture slides because they were very important. Most importantly, we prayed before studying and before examinations. We were always very specific in our prayers about what we wanted, and that gave us a lot of peace and confidence."

UNIOSUN graduates offer advice to undergraduates

To encourage university students, including other twins, to excel academically, the graduates shared some important advice based on their experiences.

They encouraged students to be prayerful, work hard, and remain respectful and kind to everyone.

They also highlighted the importance of building a strong CGPA in 100 level, explaining that academic work generally becomes more demanding as students progress to higher levels.

They explained:

"Our first advice is to rely on Jehovah. If you put everything in God's hands and remain diligent, you will see God's hands in different aspects of your life. Be firm and do not allow yourself to be unnecessarily influenced by the university lifestyle. Be respectful and kind to everyone around you, especially your lecturers and non-teaching staff. You never know how much a simple act of kindness and respect can mean."

"Academically, do not take 100 level for granted. It can either make or break your CGPA. We learnt very early that if you build a strong CGPA in 100 level, you create some form of soft landing for yourself because things generally become harder as you progress.

"Educational validation is sweet, so pursue it. Be ambitious and do not be afraid to chase after what you want, whether it is a particular department, a particular grade or a particular opportunity."

"You have to want something before you can work towards it.

Identical twins who graduated from UNIOSUN share what made them cry in 200 level. Identical twins who graduated from UNIOSUN share what made them cry in 200 level

Source: Twitter

"For twins specifically, embrace your identity. Being a twin comes with so many advantages, and you should use them wisely. Be each other's friends and support system. Study together if it works for both of you, pray together, encourage each other and lift each other up. Do not allow unnecessary comparisons or negative comments from other people to come between you."

"Your twin's success should not make you feel inferior, and your own success should not make you feel superior. Work together as a team and celebrate each other's wins. At the same time, we would advise twins not to completely isolate themselves as we sometimes did."

"Build individual friendships, learn your own skills, volunteer and create experiences outside your twin relationship as well. It is possible to have a strong twin bond while still developing as individuals."

UNIDEL twin sisters graduate together, share CGPAs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that twin sisters from the University of Delta (UNIDEL) melted hearts on social media after graduating on the same day.

The sisters, who studied Accounting and Sociology, shared their graduation photos online, with one revealing that she graduated with a second-class upper degree and a CGPA of 4.3 despite hoping to finish with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng