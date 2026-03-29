Two sisters have warmed hearts on social media after they both graduated on the same day from the University of Delta

The sisters shared photos of their graduation on their different TikTok pages and mentioned the courses they studied

One of the sisters mentioned the CGPA she finished with from the university, and spoke about the score she wanted

Twin sisters who both studied different courses at the University of Delta (UNIDEL) melted hearts as they graduated and shared convocation photos and their CGPAs.

One of the sisters mentioned her CGPA and regretted not finishing with a first class despite taking her education very seriously.

Two sisters celebrate graduation from UNIDEL, share stunning photos online. Photo Source: Tiktok/cuza_n4ils

Source: TikTok

Twin sisters graduate from University of Delta

The sister, @cuza_n4ils, posted the story online and attached a photo showing her and her twin sister.

She wrote in the description of the viral post:

"This is just the beginning of our journey. I want to thank God for giving me a sister like you, one who didn’t give up on me no matter how many times I wronged you. Thank you for always putting me first and being there for me. I love you and I wish you the very best."

@cuza_n4ils also shared a video on her page revealing the exact CGPA she finished with from the university.

Twin sisters melt hearts as they graduate together from University of Delta. Photo Source: Tiktok/cuza_n4ils

Source: TikTok

She revealed that she studied Accounting and that she really wanted to graduate with a first class but ended up with a second class upper.

She wrote in the TikTok video:

"We made it. BSc bagged, BSc Accounting, second class 2:1 upper division. I wanted first class so bad, I guess I didn’t put in the determination needed. Life didn't end when I graduated with 4.3 CGPA."

Her other twin sister, @zuwera_the_angelo, reposted the photos on her TikTok page and celebrated their achievements.

She wrote:

"Lil miss graduate. God stayed faithful through every high and low. BSc done. Grateful for this chapter BSc bagged with my sister."

She also shared a video on her page revealing that she studied a different course, Sociology.

The caption of the video read:

"Congratulations to me, BSc holder. I made it out, it was a struggle but God did it. 2025 graduate. A sophisticated sociologist. Happy for my wins and more to come."

Reactions as twins graduate from UNIDEL

Just a person wrote:

"Congratulations stranger ...More heights no force of darkness will hinder Ur light..soar high the sky is Ur limit🥹.a 4 years of struggle pain sleepless night finally at it's brigade...pray for us that just started may the strength of the lord come upon us we will also graduate lovenia and lovetta one day me and my twin sister will graduate like this and be the most successful ladies we are going be richer and richer i Pray when the time come let not one of we go missing ameen."

UNIQUE said:

"This people should look into this grading system, that 4.5 is basically 90% omor."

§•J shated:

"4.3 that's a good one, I knew you aimed higher. Congratulations dear."

Chisom Victor said:

"People Sabi book oooo. E come be like say na this garri I dey drink wey be my problem. congratulations."

Choice fav noted:

"U should not be bothered because not all those you started with made it through. I like money,ego,kudi, Owo congratulations! your brain dey really hot."

AndréEvernyx said:

"Wow congratulations 🎉🎉, A very good course, once again congratulations."

Watch the videos below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Delta (UNIDEL) went viral on convocation day after allegedly confronting a lecturer who once told him he wouldn’t graduate.

University of Lagos graduate celebrates academic success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gone viral after sharing her CGPA and the multiple awards she won during her time at the university.

The graduate celebrated completing six years of study to earn her BSc (Hons) in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Drug Therapeutics with a Distinction. She finished with a 4.2 CGPA.

Source: Legit.ng