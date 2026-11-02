Zaki LGA Executive Chairman Masud Aliyu Umar died in a road accident on Sunday, November 1, in Darazo LGA, Bauchi State

Umar had been elected chairman on August 17, 2026, and previously served as director-general of Bauchi State SEMA

Governor Bala Mohammed announced that funeral prayers would be held on Monday, November 2, 2026, in Zaki LGA

Masud Aliyu Umar, the executive chairman of Zaki Local Government Area in Bauchi State, has died following a road accident that occurred on Sunday evening at Konkiyal village in Darazo Local Government Area, barely three months into his tenure.

Umar was returning to Zaki LGA after attending a stakeholders' meeting of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Bauchi when the crash happened. He had been elected chairman on August 17, 2026, alongside the heads of the other 19 local government areas in Bauchi State.

Bauchi LG chairman dies in road accident Photo Credit: @LeadershipNGA

Source: Twitter

Leadership reported that Before his election, Umar served as director-general of the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), a role in which he was credited with overseeing disaster response and humanitarian efforts across the state.

Governor Mohammed reacts

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, described the death as a devastating loss to the state. In a condolence message released through his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor extended sympathies to Umar's family, the people of Zaki LGA, the Katagum Emirate Council, and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Bauchi State chapter.

Mohammed described Umar as "a dedicated public servant, a committed grassroots politician, and a compassionate leader whose contributions to public service and community development would remain indelible in the history of Bauchi State."

The governor noted that despite his brief tenure as chairman, Umar had shown strong commitment to youth and women empowerment, livelihood improvement, and inclusive grassroots development in Zaki LGA.

Mohammed added that Umar's experience and dedication would be greatly missed by the state's public service and local government administration. The governor urged Umar's family, associates, and the people of Zaki LGA to draw strength from their faith during this period of grief. He also prayed that Umar would be granted Aljannatul Firdaus.

Funeral arrangements

Governor Mohammed announced that the funeral prayer for the late chairman will take place on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Palace of the District Head, Mur Mur, in Zaki Local Government Area.

Bauchi LG chairman dies in an accident Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DSS secures 7th death sentence in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that a High Court in Adamawa State convicted three men for kidnapping two Catholic priests in February 2025.

The Adamawa ruling marks the seventh death sentence secured by the DSS in 2026 alone.

Five earlier death sentences were handed down across Ekiti, Abuja, Katsina, Kogi, and Sokoto courts this year.

Source: Legit.ng