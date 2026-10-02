Badiru Aishat Olaitan graduated from Osun State University with a CGPA of 4.66/5.0, earning a First Class Honours degree in Economics

The 20-year-old won two awards at graduation, emerging as the best student in both her department and the Faculty of Social Sciences

Aishat revealed she switched from science to Economics not out of struggle, but because she discovered a genuine passion for the subject

Badiru Aishat Olaitan, a 20-year-old graduate of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), has earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics after finishing as the best graduating student in both her department and her entire faculty.

The young graduate shared the news on her TikTok page, @aisha_.b, where she celebrated the milestone and opened up about the journey that led her there.

20-year-old UNIOSUN graduate becomes best graduating student. Photo Source: TikTok/aisha_.b

Source: Getty Images

How Aishat bagged first class

What makes her story particularly compelling is that Aishat did not begin her academic journey in Economics. She started out as a science student before making a deliberate switch, not because she was struggling, but because she found a subject she truly loved.

"I started as a science student and switched paths along the way, not because I hated science or wasn't doing well in it, but because I found passion elsewhere," she wrote.

Her secondary school experience with Economics as a subject planted the seed. That early curiosity grew into the focus and dedication that eventually earned her a CGPA of 4.66 out of 5.0.

She described genuine interest as the defining factor in her success: "That's the secret: a genuine interest in something. It makes you love it wholeheartedly, to the point where you're willing to give it your all just to excel."

Aishat's two graduating awards and next steps

At the UNIOSUN graduation ceremony, Aishat was recognised with two awards: Best Graduating Student in the Department of Economics and Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Reflecting on the achievement, she paid tribute to the version of herself that took the leap despite the uncertainty.

"That little girl would be so proud. She was so unsure, but she did it anyway," she wrote.

She also used the moment to acknowledge and thank friends, expressing gratitude for their support throughout her studies.

The post concluded with a reintroduction that signals her ambitions go well beyond the classroom. She listed her credentials as: "BSc. Economics (First Class Honours), AMNES, AAT, ACA (in view)" — indicating she is currently working towards becoming a Chartered Accountant.

"This isn't the beginning of my story, nor is it the end. This is just a chapter, and so, the story continues," Aishat wrote.

Read the post she shared below:

UNIOSUN graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UNIOSUN graduate had shared how he turned an admission setback into academic success.

Ayoyemi T. Musa missed admission to Obafemi Awolowo University by 0.4 points before rewriting JAMB and later graduating with First Class from Osun State University.

Source: Legit.ng