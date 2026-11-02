President Bola Tinubu kissed the Hajar al-Aswad at the Holy Kaaba during his visit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Tinubu had earlier performed Umrah on Friday, October 30, offering prayers for Nigeria's peace, unity and stability

BUA Group Chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu, who joined the delegation, spoke about the significance of the visit to Makkah

President Bola Tinubu kissed the Hajar al-Aswad, commonly known as the Black Stone, at the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, as part of a series of religious activities carried out during his time in the holy city.

The Black Stone is embedded at one corner of the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque and serves as the starting point for tawaf, the ritual in which pilgrims circle the Kaaba seven times during Hajj and Umrah. Tinubu kissed the stone before entering the Kaaba itself.

President Bola Tinubu kisses the Black Stone at the Kaaba Photo Credit: @XabiweySabi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's prayers for Nigeria in Makkah

Earlier on Friday, October 30, the President performed Umrah, offering prayers for Nigeria's peace, unity and stability. The Presidency said he also sought divine guidance for the country's leaders and prayed for lasting relief from insecurity and the other difficulties facing the nation.

At a dinner with his delegation on Sunday, Tinubu turned his attention to Nigeria's diversity, expressing hope that it could become a strength rather than a point of division.

"May Almighty Allah bless Nigeria, convert our diversity into prosperity as a country," he said.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman of the BUA Group, was among those who accompanied the President to Makkah. Rabiu said the trip gave every member of the delegation the chance to pray for themselves, their families and the country as a whole.

See the report from Makkah on X here:

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng