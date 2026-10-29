Abolarinwa Gbenga graduated from FEMA Schools in Minna as the second-best student in his set before setting his sights on studying Medicine at the University of Ilorin

After writing JAMB four times and spending five years at home, he eventually gained admission to study Anatomy instead of his dream course

He attempted to cross over to Medicine and Surgery but three courses in his second semester blocked the switch, forcing him to fully commit to Anatomy

Abolarinwa Gbenga, a Nigerian graduate who spent five years outside the university walls and wrote JAMB four times chasing a dream of studying Medicine, has stunned many online after sharing how that long, winding road ended with a First Class Honours degree in Anatomy.

In a series of slides posted on LinkedIn in October 2026, Gbenga traced his academic journey from secondary school to university, laying out the setbacks and the turning points that shaped him.

UNILORIN anatomy graduate who wrote UTME 4 times bags first class, shares story. Photo: Abolarinwa Gbenga

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class graduate wrote UTME 4 times

Gbenga's story begins on 21 July 2018, when he graduated from FEMA Schools in Minna as the second-best student in his graduating set. He scored 781 points, finishing just three points behind the best graduating student, who scored 784. His ambition at the time was clear: gain admission to the University of Ilorin to study Medicine and Surgery.

That goal took far longer than he anticipated. After four attempts at the JAMB examination and five years spent waiting at home, he eventually redirected his energy and applied to study Anatomy, drawn by the possibility of later crossing over to Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) once enrolled.

When his name appeared on the merit admission list, he described the feeling as pure joy. He matriculated on 3 April 2023.

UNILORIN first-class graduate wanted to study medicine

The plan to transfer to the MBBS programme did not come to pass. Three courses in his second semester fell short of the mark required to qualify for the switch, and Gbenga found himself fully committed to Anatomy.

Rather than dwell on what he could not control, he made a deliberate choice to pour everything into the course in front of him. He cited Romans 8:28 and Ecclesiastes 9:10 as the scriptures that steadied him during that period, holding to the belief that purposeful effort and faith would eventually yield something worthwhile.

On 5 September 2026, the graduating list was released. Gbenga had earned First Class Honours in Anatomy.

"Looking back, I realise that what I once called a delay, God used as a process of growth, preparation, and transformation," he wrote. "What I thought was a detour became part of my journey."

Congratulations pour in for UNILORIN first-class graduate

The post drew warm responses from those who followed his journey.

Adeyemi Dolapo Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations, brother 🎊🎉 Thank you for putting in the effort.✨Truly, 'All things work together for good to them that love God'"

Williams Ajayi said:

"Congratulations, Anatomist!🎉 Greater heights ahead!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng