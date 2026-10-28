Saudi Arabia's government published the official payroll for non-Saudi English teachers, showing pay grades tied to academic qualifications

Basic salaries for English teachers start at SAR 4,830 (N1,732,044) and can rise to SAR 6,730 (N2,413,644) depending on degrees held

Teachers with advanced qualifications such as a Master's degree plus TEFL can earn a maximum of SAR 10,630 (N3,814,044), including experience bonuses

Saudi Arabia has released its official salary schedule for foreign English teachers working in the country's public sector, showing pay rates that vary based on academic qualifications and years of experience.

The figures come from the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's regulations for non-Saudi employment in public positions, which were issued by virtue of Civil Service Council Decision No. 45.

Saudi Arabia shows how much foreign English teachers can earn based on qualifications. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The payroll table was updated to reflect a 15% cost of living allowance added through Royal Order No. A/23, dated March 20, 2011.

All salaries are paid in Saudi Riyals (SAR). Using an exchange rate of 1 SAR to ₦358.80, here is a full breakdown of what English teachers earn based on their qualifications.

Saudi Arabia: English teacher salaries by qualification

Certificate-Level Qualifications

Teachers holding a three-year Teachers Training Certificate or a Master's degree after secondary school earn a basic salary of SAR 4,830 (₦1,732,044), with an annual experience bonus of SAR 175 (₦62,790). After 15 years, their maximum salary reaches SAR 7,455 (₦2,674,254).

Undergraduate Degree Holders

A teacher with a standard Bachelor of Arts degree earns a basic salary of SAR 5,175 (₦1,855,890), with an experience bonus of SAR 175 (₦62,790) per year, rising to a maximum of SAR 7,800 (₦2,798,640) after 15 years.

Those who hold a Bachelor's degree alongside a Diploma of Education start at SAR 5,865 (₦2,103,282), with a SAR 210 (₦75,348) annual bonus, and a maximum salary of SAR 9,015 (₦3,232,182).

A Bachelor's degree combined with a TEFL certificate attracts a basic salary of SAR 6,040 (₦2,166,552) and a SAR 210 (₦75,348) bonus, capping at SAR 9,190 (₦3,294,972).

For those with a Bachelor's degree plus both a TEFL certificate and a Diploma, the basic salary is SAR 6,385 (₦2,290,698), with a SAR 225 (₦80,730) annual increment and a maximum of SAR 9,760 (₦3,501,888).

Postgraduate Degree Holders

A Master of Arts degree alone attracts a basic salary of SAR 6,210 (₦2,227,428) and an experience bonus of SAR 225 (₦80,730), reaching a maximum of SAR 9,585 (₦3,439,098).

A Master's degree combined with a Diploma of Education starts at SAR 6,385 (₦2,290,698), with a SAR 245 (₦87,906) increment and a ceiling of SAR 10,060 (₦3,609,528).

Teachers holding an MA plus a TEFL certificate, or a standalone MA in TEFL, earn a basic salary of SAR 6,555 (₦2,351,934) with a SAR 245 (₦87,906) bonus, reaching SAR 10,230 (₦3,670,524) at the top of the scale.

The highest pay grade goes to teachers with a Master's degree, a TEFL certificate, and additional diplomas. Their basic salary is SAR 6,730 (₦2,413,644), the annual increment is SAR 260 (₦93,288), and their maximum salary after 15 years of experience is SAR 10,630 (₦3,814,044).

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia announced a new minimum wage for workers in the private sector.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had released the salaries that foreign pharmacists can earn in the country by qualification.

Saudi's salary scale for foreign health workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had shared its full salary scale for foreign health workers.

The payroll, issued under Royal Order No. A/23 dated 20 March 1432 AH, includes a 15% Cost of Living Allowance built into all figures.

A key feature of the structure is that workers who are trained in developed countries earn considerably more than those from developing countries at the same job level.

Source: Legit.ng