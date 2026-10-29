Aminu Habeebullahi gained admission to UNILORIN in 2022 with no structured academic plan and no ambition for a first class

His CGPA fluctuated across three years, dropping as low as 4.45 before a gruelling final year push changed everything

The statistics graduate credited strangers and coursemates for quietly reshaping his academic journey in the university

A University of Ilorin statistics graduate has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the candid story behind his first-class degree — one built not on a master plan, but on a series of unlikely encounters and a final-year academic push that changed everything.

Aminu Habeebullahi, who gained admission in 2022, admitted he entered university with the most modest of expectations: avoid carry-overs, graduate on time, and figure out the rest. A first-class degree was not part of the vision.

UNILORIN graduate who didn't plan to get first class shares unexpected CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/Aminu Habeebullahi

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class student shares academic struggle

What shifted the trajectory, according to Habeebullahi, was a string of people who showed up at the right moments. A Direct Entry student he stumbled upon at the student affairs pavilion began explaining difficult course content and sharing notes.

A coursemate he referred to only as "Pablo" broke down mathematical concepts and pointed him to the right textbooks. Perhaps most influential was his department's reigning best graduating student, who lived close to him in the hostel and encouraged him to take his studies seriously — the two eventually began reading together through the night and into early weekend mornings.

Despite these early influences, the numbers proved stubborn. After his first year, Habeebullahi recorded a 4.55 CGPA, enough to make him believe a first class was within reach. But 200 level brought a dip to 4.45, with some grades changing in ways he said he still cannot explain. By 300 level, he had clawed back only marginally to 4.48 — still short of where he needed to be.

UNILORIN first-class student shares final year experience

Final year became a turning point. Habeebullahi described studying with an intensity that matched the stakes, and it delivered. He graduated with a first-class degree, finishing with a CGPA of 4.54 out of 5.0.

"Alhamdulillah," he wrote in his LinkedIn post, before reflecting on what the experience taught him. He argued that while a structured plan does not guarantee results, it significantly improves the odds — pointing to the fact that most of the strongest graduates he encountered had mapped out their goals well in advance.

Habeebullahi, who works across statistical software including R, Stata, and SPSS, said he is open to opportunities in both industry and academia. He closed his LinkedIn post with a message to mentors, writing that "your words carry more weight than you think."

His story drew warm congratulations online.

Fathia Jum'a wrote:

"Congratulations, Habeebullah."

Abdulafeez Abdulsemiu added:

"Congratulations scholar sir."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng