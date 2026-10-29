Iyanu Obatomi, an MTN Foundation scholar, completed his five-year Agriculture degree at the University of Ilorin

Obatomi graduated from the Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management with a CGPA of 4.75

The fresh graduate shared his plans to work at the intersection of agricultural economics, data, and policy in Nigeria

Iyanu Obatomi, an MTN Foundation scholar and graduate of the University of Ilorin, has made headlines after earning a first-class degree in Agriculture, completing five years of study with a CGPA of 4.75.

Obatomi announced the milestone on LinkedIn in October 2026, sharing his joy and gratitude following the official conferment of his Bachelor's degree from the Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management.

A UNILORIN student who won MTN scholarship bags first class, shares CGPA. Photo: Iyanu Obatomi

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class graduate spends five years at university

Reflecting on his undergraduate journey, Obatomi described the period as one defined by hard work, personal growth, and lessons learned through difficult seasons. He credited his faith above all else, writing that God's grace carried him through every challenge and moment of uncertainty along the way.

He wrote in the LinkedIn post:

"After five solid years of hard work, growth, challenges, and countless lessons, I am happy to announce that I have graduated with a CGPA of 4.75."

His time at the University of Ilorin was supported by the MTN Foundation scholarship, a programme that has backed numerous talented Nigerian students through their academic journeys.

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares future plans

With his degree now in hand, Obatomi said his sights are set firmly on the future. He expressed a desire to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's agricultural development, particularly at the crossroads of economics, data, and food policy.

"I look forward to the opportunities ahead to learn, contribute, and grow at the intersection of agricultural economics, data, and policy," he wrote, adding that he hoped to support food systems not only in Nigeria but beyond its borders.

His post drew warm congratulations from peers and colleagues in his network.

God's mercy Odejinmi said:

"Congratulations my scholar friend greater heights."

Promise Ayomide Ogunyade said:

"A big congratulations to you."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng