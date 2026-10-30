Olusegun Francis, a 21-year-old from Ogbomoso, graduated as the overall best student at the University of Ilorin with a perfect CGPA in Mathematics

Francis scored 225 in the UTME and sat for the exam only once before securing admission to study his first-choice course at UNILORIN

Despite financial hardship and academic challenges, Francis relied on scholarships and a self-designed study structure to reach the top of his class

Olusegun Francis, a 21-year-old Mathematics graduate from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has emerged as the overall best graduating student at the University of Ilorin with a 5.0 CGPA.

In this interview with Legit.ng, Francis shares how he achieved a perfect CGPA after navigating financial hardship, academic pressure, and personal setbacks throughout his undergraduate years.

UNILORIN top graduate with 5.0 CGPA shares post-UTME score he used for admission. Photo: Olusegun Francis

Source: UGC

Best-graduating student shares why he chose UNILORIN

Olusegun Francis grew up in Ogbomoso and completed both his primary and secondary education there before gaining admission to UNILORIN, a university he said felt like a natural fit.

Two of his older siblings had studied there before him, and its academic reputation and proximity to home sealed the decision.

Sharing his experience, he told Legit.ng:

"I chose the University of Ilorin because two of my older siblings had studied there, and I was already familiar with the university through their experiences. I was also attracted by its strong academic reputation and proximity to home. These factors made UNILORIN a natural choice for me to pursue a course I genuinely loved. My experience at UNILORIN lived up to my expectations."

UNILORIN best-graduating student shares UTME, post-UTME score

His admission journey was uncomplicated on paper. He wrote the UTME only once, scoring 225, and followed it up with a post-UTME score of 19 out of 30, which was enough to earn him a place to study Mathematics.

The subject had been a passion from childhood, and his parents never pressured him toward any particular course.

His words:

"Mathematics has been a subject I've loved since childhood. I've always enjoyed calculations and solving mathematical problems. Although I could have pursued other courses in the applied sciences, I felt a natural connection with Mathematics, and I knew it was what I wanted to study. It was, therefore, my first-choice course.

"As for my parents, they have never been the kind of people who dictate what course their children should study. They believe in allowing us to pursue our interests. Their response was simply, "If that's what you like, go ahead." They supported my choice, and I appreciate that freedom."

UNILORIN top graduate with 5.0 CGPA shares why he chose to study mathematics. Photo: Olusegun Francis

Source: UGC

UNILORIN best-graduating student shares challenges, study tips

For Francis, life at university was far from easy. Coming from a family with limited financial resources, Francis frequently had to seek help rather than struggle alone.

He discovered early on that he was not productive at night, so he restructured his day to study during his most alert hours. He accessed the university library regularly, leaned on online resources, and was eventually awarded both internal and external scholarships. His status as a University Scholar also provided financial relief during some of his toughest stretches.

Academically, Pure Mathematics presented its own steep demands. The abstract nature of the subject required patience and consistent practice, and Francis said there was simply no shortcut available to him.

Speaking about his study tips, Francis told Legit.ng:

"My academic journey was never a smooth one. I faced several challenges, including academic, personal, and financial difficulties, but I refused to let them define my potential.

"What I believe I did differently was combine a strong personal structure with sound academic principles. Even before sitting down to study, I understood who I was, where I was coming from, where I wanted to go, and the steps I needed to take to get there. I was conscious of my strengths, weaknesses, and challenges, which helped me develop an intentional approach to learning and personal growth.

"My motivation was largely internal. I had a strong desire to succeed, even without anyone constantly reminding me of the need to excel. Beyond being disciplined, committed, and consistent, I maintained a strong hunger for improvement and continually pushed myself to do better."

UNILORIN top graduate with 5.0 CGPA shares his research. Photo: Olusegun Francis

Source: UGC

A mathematician with focus on AI and global research

What set him apart, he believes, was not a single habit but a combination of self-awareness, flexibility, and internal motivation. He knew his strengths, acknowledged his weaknesses, and regularly reviewed strategies that were no longer working rather than clinging to them out of habit.

He also served as Deputy Director of the Mathematical Science Student Research Association during his studies, while mentoring junior students in his department.

Looking ahead, Francis wants to build a career at the intersection of mathematics and artificial intelligence, specifically to address public health challenges. He is particularly drawn to developing models that can predict disease outbreaks and evaluate the cost-effectiveness of interventions, with a focus on resource-constrained settings like Nigeria.

He said:

"I hope to develop mathematical and AI-driven models that can predict disease outbreaks, evaluate suitable interventions, and assess their cost-effectiveness. This, in turn, can support proactive and evidence-based public-health decisions.

"I am also interested in biosecurity and how mathematical modelling can strengthen disease preparedness and prevention."

Francis said he was also open about his intention to study abroad on a fully funded scholarship, citing the value of advanced research environments, international collaboration, and exposure to different academic cultures. He is clear, however, that the knowledge he gains abroad is ultimately meant to come home.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng