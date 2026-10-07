UNIOSUN Releases 2026/2027 Cut-Off Marks, Nursing Science and Law Top the List

Osun State University released admission cut-off marks for 107 undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session

Nursing Science and Law recorded the highest requirements, with general merit thresholds of 77.4 and 77.1 respectively

UNIOSUN warned candidates against fraudsters who claim they can secure admission slots or manipulate the process

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has published its admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session, with Nursing Science and Law setting the highest entry thresholds across all 107 listed undergraduate programmes.

The cut-off marks, released on Wednesday, show that candidates competing for Nursing Science under the general merit category must score a minimum of 77.4, while catchment applicants need at least 74.4.

UNIOSUN cautions applicants as it publishes cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 courses. Photo credit: UNILORIN

Source: Facebook

Law requires 77.1 for general merit candidates and 73 for those applying under the catchment category.

Other high-demand programmes

Several other programmes carry competitive entry requirements. Radiography and Radiation Science is set at 74.5, Medical Laboratory Science at 73.8, and Common and Islamic Law at 71.3. Accounting requires 69 and Mass Communication 68.7.

Engineering and technology courses also feature relatively high benchmarks. Mechatronics Engineering sits at 66.8, Software Engineering at 66.1, Computer Science at 65.6, Civil Engineering at 64, and Mechanical Engineering at 63.8.

At the lower end, Mathematics Education carries a minimum score of 43 under the general merit category, while Christian Religious Studies requires 47.1 and Wildlife Management 49.8. The catchment requirement for each of these three programmes is 40.

UNIOSUN clarified that the published figures cover both general merit and catchment candidates and that attaining a cut-off mark alone does not secure an offer of admission. Applicants must also fulfil other academic and regulatory conditions set by the university and relevant authorities.

University warns against admission fraudsters

UNIOSUN used the release to caution prospective students against individuals who claim they can manipulate the admission process or guarantee slots in competitive programmes. The university said it would not take responsibility for any financial losses suffered by applicants who deal with unauthorised persons.

The institution's Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, urged candidates to rely solely on information from official university channels, including the institution's website and verified social media platforms.

He specifically flagged unofficial messages circulated through WhatsApp groups and other unverified platforms as unreliable sources that should be disregarded.

UNIOSUN wished all applicants success in the ongoing admission exercise.

Source: Legit.ng