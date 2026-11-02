President Bola Tinubu has announced the conclusion of his official visit to Saudi Arabia, where he was granted rare access to enter the Holy Kaaba

Tinubu received the privilege through an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

The Nigerian president said he used the sacred moment to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity for all Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu said he has wrapped up his visit to Saudi Arabia, during which he was granted the rare privilege of entering the Holy Kaaba to pray and perform Umrah, alongside members of his delegation.

Tinubu disclosed this in a statement on his official social media account, expressing deep gratitude to the Saudi leadership for the extraordinary gesture.

President Bola Tinubu announces the completion of Umrah Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The president credited King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for extending the invitation and for what he described as their gracious hospitality and brotherly care throughout the visit.

Tinubu's prayer inside the Holy Kaaba

Tinubu said the experience in the sacred space moved him to offer prayers on behalf of the country he leads.

"In those sacred moments, I prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for our dear nation and for all Nigerians," he said.

The president, who signed off his statement with his full title, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, described the access granted to his delegation as a reflection of the longstanding ties between both countries.

"It reflects the enduring bonds of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia," he added.

Nigeria-Saudi Arabia relations

The visit underlines the diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has grown over decades through shared religious, economic, and bilateral interests. Tinubu's delegation joining him in the Kaaba entry further signals the significance Saudi Arabia placed on the Nigerian president's visit.

The Holy Kaaba, located inside Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, is considered the most sacred site in Islam. Entry into the structure itself is restricted and granted only on rare occasions, typically to heads of state and other dignitaries at the invitation of the Saudi royal family.

Read Tinubu's full statement on X here:

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng