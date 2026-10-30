The UK government published its immigration salary list showing jobs eligible for lower minimum salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker visa routes

Workers who got their first certificate of sponsorship before April 4, 2024 and have held continuous Skilled Worker visas since then may qualify for the lower salary rate

The list covers roles across care, construction, science, arts, and agriculture, with some jobs only qualifying in Scotland

The UK government has published its immigration salary list, which still applies in 2026, identifying specific jobs that allow foreign workers to qualify for a Skilled Worker or Health and Care Worker visa at 80% of the standard minimum salary requirement.

The list covers roles in sectors including healthcare, construction, agriculture, science, and the arts.

Foreign workers in 25 jobs may qualify for UK Skilled Worker visas with lower salaries. Photo credit: WPA Pool, John Lamb

Source: Getty Images

Salaries on the list are calculated based on a 37.5-hour working week and must be adjusted proportionally for anyone working fewer or more hours, based on what the employer states.

UK Skilled Worker visa: Who qualifies for the lower rate?

Two categories of workers are eligible for the lower salary threshold. The first includes those applying for a Health and Care Worker visa in certain occupations.

The second covers workers who received their certificate of sponsorship for a first Skilled Worker visa before April 4, 2024, and have continuously held one or more Skilled Worker visas since that date.

Everyone else who obtained their first certificate of sponsorship on or after April 4, 2024 falls under the standard rate column.

Workers who are unsure of their occupation code can use the CASCOT occupation coding tool to find the correct classification.

UK Skilled Worker visa: Full list of qualifying jobs and salaries

Below are all the occupations currently on the immigration salary list, with their standard and lower salary rates.

1. Occupation code 1212: Fishing boat masters only, Scotland only. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,800 (₦42,570,000).

2. Occupation code 1232: Residential, day and domiciliary care managers and proprietors, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

3. Occupation code 2111: Chemical scientists in the nuclear industry only, Scotland only. Standard rate: £39,900 (₦65,835,000); lower rate: £31,300 (₦51,645,000).

4. Occupation code 2112: Biological scientists, UK-wide. Standard rate: £40,300 (₦66,495,000); lower rate: £30,700 (₦50,655,000).

5. Occupation code 2115: Archaeologists only, UK-wide. Standard rate: £40,400 (₦66,660,000); lower rate: £28,000 (₦46,200,000).

6. Occupation code 2142: Graphic and multimedia designers, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £26,200 (₦43,230,000).

7. Occupation code 3111: Laboratory technicians requiring at least three years of related on-the-job experience, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

8. Occupation code 3212: Pharma.ceutical technicians, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

9. Occupation code 3411: Artists, UK-wide. Standard rate: £38,200 (₦63,030,000); lower rate: £26,600 (₦43,890,000).

10. Occupation code 3414: Skilled classical ballet and contemporary dancers meeting the standard of internationally recognised UK companies, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £28,500 (₦47,025,000).

11. Occupation code 3415: Skilled orchestral musicians in leadership or principal positions with full members of the Association of British Orchestras, UK-wide. Standard rate: £37,500 (₦61,875,000); lower rate: £30,100 (₦49,665,000).

12. Occupation code 3416: Arts officers, producers and directors, UK-wide. Standard rate: £38,100 (₦62,865,000); lower rate: £28,800 (₦47,520,000).

13. Occupation code 5119: Fishing industry jobs only, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

14. Occupation code 5213: High integrity pipe welders requiring at least three years of related on-the-job experience, UK-wide. Standard rate: £34,900 (₦57,585,000); lower rate: £29,500 (₦48,675,000).

15. Occupation code 5235: Boat and ship builders and repairers, Scotland only. Standard rate: £33,700 (₦55,605,000); lower rate: £29,600 (₦48,840,000).

16. Occupation code 5312: Stonemasons and related trades, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £28,500 (₦47,025,000).

17. Occupation code 5313: Bricklayers, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

18. Occupation code 5314: Roofers, roof tilers and slaters, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

19. Occupation code 5316: Carpenters and joiners, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £27,800 (₦45,870,000).

20. Occupation code 5319: Retrofitters only, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £27,300 (₦45,045,000).

21. Occupation code 6129: Racing grooms, stallion handlers, stud grooms, stud hands, stud handlers and work riders only, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

22. Occupation code 6131: Nursing auxiliaries and assistants, UK-wide. Standard rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

23. Occupation code 6135: Care workers and home carers. Jobs in England require the sponsor to hold Care Quality Commission registration for a regulated activity; private households cannot sponsor applicants under this code. UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

24. Occupation code 6136: Senior care workers. Jobs in England require Care Quality Commission registration, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

25. Occupation code 9119: Deckhands on large fishing vessels of at least nine metres, requiring at least three years of full-time experience, UK-wide. Standard rate: £33,400 (₦55,110,000); lower rate: £25,000 (₦41,250,000).

Legit.ng reported that the UK listed three occupations that restrict foreign workers from bringing dependents to the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK has set a new English language requirement for the Skilled Worker visa from 2027.

Conditions for bringing family on UK Skilled Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had listed the conditions for bringing family to the country on a Skilled Worker visa.

The rules, published on the UK government's immigration guidance page, apply to both applicants already in the UK and those applying from abroad.

Applicants outside the UK must apply for a dependant partner visa or dependant child visa through the gov.uk website.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng