Three UNILORIN graduates have shared their academic journeys, recounting the challenges and setbacks they overcame before earning first-class degrees

The graduates revealed their UTME scores and reflected on how their experiences shaped their journeys through the university

Legit.ng collated the stories of the three graduates, highlighting their different paths to academic success and the lessons from their experiences

Three graduates of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) have taken to social media to celebrate their academic achievements, sharing the challenges they overcame and their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scores.

The graduates, Zainab Yusuf, Francis Joseph Olusegun and Titiloye Caleb, recounted different journeys that culminated in first-class degrees, despite setbacks ranging from low academic performance to admission delays and financial difficulties.

UNILORIN first-class graduates post their UTME scores. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Zainab Yusuf, @francis_themath.X

Source: UGC

While Yusuf said she scored 184 in the UTME before studying Agriculture, Olusegun revealed that he scored 225 in his first attempt. Caleb, on the other hand, shared that he eventually scored 218 after an unsuccessful first attempt.

Their stories highlight how determination, consistency, and resilience helped them pursue their academic goals at the University of Ilorin.

1. Zainab Yusuf's journey from 184 UTME score

Zainab Yusuf, a recent graduate of the University of Ilorin, shared how she overcame early academic struggles to earn a first-class degree in Agriculture.

UNILORIN graduate who scored 184 in JAMB bags a first-class degree in Agriculture. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Zainab Yusuf

Source: UGC

In a LinkedIn post on September 16, 2026, Zainab traced her journey back to secondary school, when she attended Arabic school before facing challenges with her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). She later resat her examinations through the National Examinations Council (NECO).

When she eventually took the UTME, she scored 184, which helped her secure admission to UNILORIN to study Agriculture.

She later shared screenshots of her academic dashboard and UTME result to show how far she had come.

According to her, a conversation with a friend in her 200 level encouraged her to take her studies more seriously and consider what she could achieve with greater effort.

Zainab said she became more intentional about her academics, focusing on steady improvement rather than expecting an overnight transformation. Although she faced difficult periods and moments of self-doubt, she kept working toward her goal.

"A difficult beginning does not have to determine the ending," she wrote on LinkedIn, crediting God's grace for helping her through the journey.

Six years after scoring 184 in the UTME, Zainab graduated from UNILORIN with a first-class degree in Agriculture.

2. Francis Joseph Olusegun scores 225 in UTME

Francis Joseph Olusegun, the University of Ilorin's overall best graduating student, shared how he moved from a UTME score of 225 to a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

UNILORIN's best graduating student shares how he performed in JAMB. Photo credit: @francis_themath

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on X on October 24, 2026, Olusegun, who uses the handle @francis_themath, revealed that he took the UTME for the first time in 2021 while in Senior Secondary School 2 (SS2).

Despite scoring 225, he eventually gained admission to UNILORIN and graduated as the institution's overall best student with a 5.0/5.0 CGPA.

Olusegun said he had been the best graduating student in both primary and secondary school. He also sat the UTME, WAEC and NECO examinations while in SS2.

However, he believed his UTME performance could have been better.

"Sometimes, I wonder what my JAMB score would have been if I'd taken it again that year. I felt I could have scored at least 280+," he wrote on X.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike disrupted his transition to university, forcing him to return to secondary school to complete SS3.

He used the extra time to sit another WAEC examination, scoring one A, five Bs, and three Cs.

After eventually settling into university, Olusegun said he set his sights on becoming UNILORIN's overall best graduating student.

Learning that a 5.0 CGPA was possible strengthened his determination to pursue the goal he had held since secondary school.

"I gave it my best, and God did the rest," he wrote.

3. Titiloye Caleb scores 218 in UTME

Titiloye Caleb, another University of Ilorin graduate, has celebrated completing his Bachelor of Agriculture degree with a final CGPA of 4.54 after a six-year academic journey.

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares UTME score he used to gain admission. Photo: LinkedIn/ Titiloye Caleb

Source: UGC

In an October 2026 LinkedIn post, Caleb recounted the financial difficulties and other challenges he faced while pursuing his education.

He said he came from a humble background where finding the resources to attend university was difficult. His first UTME attempt in 2018 was unsuccessful, forcing him to wait another year before trying again.

Caleb took the UTME again in 2019 and scored 218, choosing UNILORIN as his preferred institution.

Caleb said graduating with a first-class degree had not been his original goal when he enrolled. The ambition emerged midway through his programme, when he decided to embrace the challenge and work towards it.

He acknowledged that the journey involved sleepless nights, exhaustion and periods when staying motivated was difficult.

"When I started, graduating with a first-class degree was not necessarily my goal. However, somewhere along the line, the challenge came, and I embraced it," he wrote.

Despite the setbacks, Caleb completed his degree with a final CGPA of 4.54, celebrating an achievement that followed years of persistence.

The UNILORIN graduates' journeys

The three graduates followed different paths at UNILORIN, but their accounts shared a common theme: academic success came with challenges.

Their stories offered a glimpse into the different experiences behind their academic achievements and the UTME scores they shared publicly.

UNILORIN finance graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Finance graduate who won an MTN Scholarship and qualified as a Chartered Accountant earned First Class honours.

A JAMB upload error cost her the admission she had hoped for, but Rose turned that setback into a remarkable journey—graduating with a 4.50 CGPA while balancing her degree with professional exams.

Source: Legit.ng