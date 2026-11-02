A sweet video of billionaire's wife Shade Okoya and her grown son getting ready to step out together surfaced online on Sunday, November 1, 2026

Shade's son cheekily pushed her away from the mirror while she was spraying perfume, setting off a burst of laughter between the two

Fans flooded the comments with their own relatable stories about playful moments with their sons

A heartwarming video of Shade Okoya, wife of billionaire businessman Rasaq Okoya, sharing a lighthearted moment with one of her sons has sent fans into a frenzy of nostalgia and admiration.

The clip, which circulated on Sunday, November 1, 2026, captured the mother and son inside a room as they put the finishing touches on their looks before heading out.

Shade Okoya's son pushes her away to have access to the mirror as they prepare to go out. Photo credit@shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

Things got playful when Shade reached for her perfume bottle and began spritzing away, only for her son to stride over and nudge her aside from the mirror.

She spun around and demanded to know why he shoved her, and the pair dissolved into laughter almost immediately.

Shade Okoya and Son try glasses together

The fun did not stop there. Both mother and son began trying on different pairs of glasses, holding each pair up to compare how well they complemented their outfits before settling on their favourites.

Shade Okoya and her son share a lovely video as they prepare to go out for an event. Photo credit@shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

At one point, Shade Okoya's son placed his hand on her shoulder and stood close beside her, a small but tender gesture that caught many viewers right in the heart.

The clip struck a chord with fans who recognised the easy, teasing dynamic that tends to develop between mothers and their sons once the boys grow tall enough to look down at their mums.

Here is the Instagram video of the mother and sons as they prepare to go out:

What Fans Said About Shade Okoya's Video

Here are some of the reactions below:

@thelawalhaleemah commented:

"Before disciplinarian comes online. Almost everyone have such a moment with either their parents or children."

@labbyoninstagram wrote:

"Na everyday this children suppose they thank their mum o"

@chyentertain shared:

"My son knocks me in the center of my head,he says I don't have hairs there."

@livvy_livz reacted:

"Na so dem Dey do ooo once they're taller than you like this, problem."

@kenechukwujoshua said:

"If you want to know or see a man's pain and tears is the day he watches his mum being committed to mother earth. I witnessed my friend bury his mum that broke him, I saw another side of him I haven't seen in over 20 years of our friendship., Guy's and our mum"

Daniel Regha reacts to Okoya's son's saga

Legit.ng reported that the social media critic Daniel Regha couldn't keep calm after an officer was arrested and the Okoya sons were left alone.

The musician and his brother were sighted at an event, where they gave an officer of the law wads of cash to hold for them.

The police later arrested the officer who was seen in the video. Regha quoted the constitution and questioned the police about their move.

Source: Legit.ng