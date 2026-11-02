An old video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya describing how his former wife, Oluwakemi Sade Odukoya, behaves when she is angry has resurfaced online

In the clip, the pastor recounted how Sade would insist that everything was fine even when her mood suggested otherwise

The video resurfaced shortly after Pastor Jimmy introduced his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church in Lagos

An old video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya discussing his former wife, Oluwakemi Sade Odukoya, has resurfaced following his recent introduction of his new wife to his church congregation.

Jimmy, who leads the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, introduced Mo Odukoya during a service on Sunday, November 1.

Jimmy Odukoya speaks about his ex-wife Kemi's behavior when angry. Photos; @jimmyodukoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

What Jimmy Odukoya said about his ex-wife

In the resurfaced clip, Sade asked Jimmy to describe her behaviour when she was angry.

Responding, the pastor narrated how she would insist that nothing was wrong despite his attempts to find out what was bothering her.

He recalled asking: “Baby, are you okay?”

According to him, she would respond that she was fine, even when it was obvious that something was wrong.

Jimmy further explained that she would eventually tell him that he was no longer her friend.

Pastor Jimmy introduces new wife to church members

The old clip resurfaced after the pastor introduced Mo to members of his congregation on Sunday.

During the service, Jimmy explained that he had remained single since taking over the church's leadership but later felt called to remarry.

He referenced the biblical principle that it was not good for a man to be alone.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, who blessed the union, disclosed that the wedding took place in the United States. He also identified Mo as the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel.

Watch the X video of Jimmy Odukoya talking about his ex-wife here:

Jimmy Odukoya is the lead pastor of Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju. Photo: @jimmyodukoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

Source: Legit.ng