A video of Namibian Afropop artist Nally Simson's final performance circulated after his death in a fatal road crash on November 1, 2026

In the background of the clip, a female voice is heard making an eerie comment about the singer dying that very night

The chilling coincidence drew strong reactions online, with fans describing the moment as one of the scariest things they had ever seen

A video from Namibian Afrobeat artist Nally Simson's last known performance has gone viral after his death, with viewers pointing to a haunting remark made by a woman in the crowd during the show.

Nally, born Josef Simson, was 33 years old at the time of his passing on November 1, 2026.

Viral video captures a woman's eerie prediction about late Namibian singer Nally hours before his death in a road accident. Photo: nallysimson

Source: Instagram

He was one of seven people killed when a bakkie and an SUV collided head-on at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Elim Curve on the Okahao-Oshakati main road in Namibia's Omusati Region.

Police confirmed that six occupants of the bakkie and the driver of the SUV all died at the scene.

His brother, Benjamin Simson, confirmed the musician's death and requested that the public respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.

Nally's final performance

The footage in question was recorded on the night of October 31, 2026, when Nally performed at an event just hours before the deadly accident.

While he entertained the crowd, a woman's voice can be clearly heard in the background audio saying:

"This guy is going to die today. He is dead already."

The remark, delivered casually as the evening's atmosphere carried on around her, has unsettled thousands of viewers who say they cannot explain the coincidence.

The clip is widely regarded as the last recorded footage of Nally performing.

His sudden death has left Namibia's music community in deep mourning, with fans and fellow artists paying tribute to a rising talent in the local Afrobeat scene.

Watch Nally's final performance, where a female fan blurted out that he would die in the X video below:

Fans react to the chilling video of late singer Nally

The eerie clip prompted an outpouring of shock and disbelief across social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@once.upon.a.gal wrote:

"Is there any possibility that the accident was planned and she should be questioned? 🤷‍♀️"

@gloriaolar reacted:

"Omo this is scary o, see the way she continued singing casually. Egbami...."

@abayagallery_ng_back_up shared:

"The way she said it and continued singing, she would have walked up to him to pray for him or something, unfortunately his bouncers may not allow her or they won't even believe her 😢😢😢😢"

@_iammarvis_ commented:

"Some spirits walks around human, some would deliver that strange message without you knowing!!!"

@pretti_johan stated:

"This is the scariest thing I have seen this year"

@ayyebea wrote:

"Eh?! And she continued singing along o 😮"

Social media users react to a female fan's eerie prediction about Namibian musician Nally before his fatal road accident. Photo: nallysimson

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Alan Dysert’s death leaves fans heartbroken

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sean Cudahy actor on ABC's All My Children, Alan Dysert, died on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75.

His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching.

Source: Legit.ng