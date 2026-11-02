ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar condemned President Tinubu over the treatment of retired police officers staging protests at the National Pension Commission

Atiku faulted the Tinubu administration for failing to act on the Police Exit Bill, which he said has sat unsigned since March 2026

The ADC candidate outlined a Police Dignity Guarantee Plan that includes restoring gratuity and implementing the Police Pension Board Bill within 30 days of taking office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has condemned President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a failure to protect retired police officers, calling out the administration for leaving them to fight for basic pension rights through daily protests at the National Pension Commission.

Legit.ng previously reported on Atiku's concerns over the plight of retired police officers, of which this latest statement is a follow-up.

Atiku described it as disgraceful that officers who risked their lives in service are now forced to stage protests simply to have their legitimate demands acknowledged.

The remarks were contained in a statement dated November 2, 2026, issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council and made available to Legit.ng.

"A government that can deploy police officers to protect the powerful but cannot protect them in retirement has failed them utterly," he said through the statement.

Tinubu faulted over police exit bill

Beyond the pension protests, Atiku criticised the president for inaction on the Police Exit Bill, which he said has been on Tinubu's desk since March without any movement.

He argued that the administration's posture on retired officers contradicted its stated commitment to addressing insecurity.

"If police officers who served this country must endure humiliation to demand a fair pension, what hope is there for other Nigerians who have spent their working lives in public service?" Atiku asked.

He said he was troubled enough by the situation to direct his team to meet directly with the protesting officers and hear their concerns firsthand.

What Atiku's police dignity guarantee plan covers

Atiku used the statement to detail what he called his Police Dignity Guarantee Plan, which he said would put the welfare and retirement security of law enforcement officers at the heart of his approach to fighting insecurity.

The plan includes prompt action on the Police Exit Bill, restoring gratuity for officers, and a commitment to implement the Police Pension Board Bill within 30 days of assuming office.

The former vice president also pledged that officers would be treated with dignity both during active service and in retirement.

"Insecurity cannot be defeated while those who protect the country are denied security in retirement. My Police Dignity Guarantee Plan will ensure that officers who serve Nigeria are properly supported throughout their careers and are not abandoned when they retire. We will make Nigeria affordable again and restore dignity to those who have spent their lives serving it," Atiku said.

Atiku demands INEC forensic audit over alleged AI-generated voter images

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku condemned INEC after the commission admitted that AI-generated voter images and other irregularities entered the voter register through its own registration officers.

The ADC presidential candidate called for a forensic audit and said more than 20 million AI-generated images may be involved in the compromised registe.

Atiku accused INEC of shielding those responsible and threatened court action if the commission refused to disclose the full details of the breach.

Source: Legit.ng