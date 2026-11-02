Dangote Refinery has cut its petrol gantry price to ₦1,215 per litre, raising hopes of cheaper fuel for Nigerian motorists

NNPC, MRS and independent marketers are expected to reduce pump prices as they receive petrol bought at the new rate

Retail prices may not fall immediately, as existing stocks, transport costs and marketers’ margins will affect what motorists pay

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists could soon enjoy some relief at filling stations as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery's latest petrol price reduction raises expectations of cheaper fuel across the country.

The refinery has reportedly reduced its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) gantry price to ₦1,215 per litre, a development expected to influence retail prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), MRS and other filling stations.

Nigerians rush to filling stations as Dangote Refinery cuts petrol prices to N1,215 per litre. Credit: AFP / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The adjustment comes amid renewed pressure on global crude oil prices and growing competition among petroleum marketers.

With petrol currently selling for between ₦1,370 and ₦1,429 per litre in Abuja and surrounding areas, motorists are hopeful that the latest wholesale price reduction will translate into lower pump prices.

However, the exact retail adjustments have yet to be announced.

NNPC, MRS stations anticipate price reductions

Managers at NNPC and MRS filling stations have indicated that petrol prices could decline in the coming days following Dangote Refinery's latest adjustment.

An NNPC filling station manager in Abuja, who requested anonymity, said that customers should expect a downward review of pump prices this week.

"Our fuel price is expected to drop from this week following Dangote Refinery's petrol price cut," the manager said.

Similarly, an MRS filling station manager confirmed that a reduction was possible as marketers respond to the refinery's revised pricing.

The expected adjustments could provide some financial relief to households, transport operators and businesses struggling with high fuel costs.

Nevertheless, actual pump prices will depend on existing inventories, transportation expenses and the cost of new supplies.

IPMAN confirms plans to reduce prices

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has also indicated that its members are preparing to adjust their selling prices.

IPMAN President Abubakar Maigandi said independent marketers would implement reductions once they begin receiving petrol purchased at Dangote Refinery's new gantry price.

"Our members would cut fuel prices as soon as we receive Dangote Refinery's petrol from this week," Maigandi said.

His comments suggest that the reduction may not take effect simultaneously across filling stations.

Marketers still selling previously purchased petrol could maintain existing prices until they exhaust their stocks and receive cheaper supplies.

Global crude prices decline amid adjustments

The development coincides with a reported decline in international crude oil prices, potentially easing some cost pressures across the petroleum supply chain.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reportedly dropped by about 3% to $99 per barrel, while Brent crude declined by approximately 4% to $104 per barrel.

Lower international oil prices can influence refining costs and fuel pricing, although exchange rates, logistics and domestic market conditions also play significant roles.

Cheaper petrol prices to emerge this week as Dangote slashes rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What Nigerians should expect this week?

For millions of Nigerians, the immediate concern is how much petrol will cost when filling stations implement the expected adjustments.

Although Dangote Refinery's ₦1,215 gantry price represents a potential opportunity for cheaper petrol, it is a wholesale price rather than the amount motorists will necessarily pay at the pump.

Retail prices will still include distribution costs and marketers' margins.

The coming days will therefore determine whether the refinery's latest reduction delivers meaningful savings for motorists and businesses nationwide.

Dangote leads as petrol depots fall across Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market saw another wave of petrol and diesel price cuts last week as Dangote Refinery-backed marketers and depot operators intensified competition across major distribution hubs.

Between Monday, October 26, and Friday, October 30, 2026, wholesale petrol prices declined in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar, raising hopes of cheaper fuel at filling stations.

Source: Legit.ng