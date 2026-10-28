Balqees Abdul-lateef missed the Computer Science cut-off mark at the University of Ilorin by just one point and had to switch courses

She went on to graduate with a First Class Honours degree in Telecommunication Science from Unilorin in October 2026

Balqees also emerged as the Best Graduating Student in her department, a result she described as a journey she now looks back on with gratitude

Balqees Abdul-lateef, a fresh University of Ilorin graduate, has shared how missing a computer science admission by the slimmest possible margin ultimately led her to one of the most rewarding outcomes of her academic life.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, Balqees recalled that when she sat her JAMB examination, her plan was clear: study Computer Science at the University of Ilorin.

UNILORIN graduate who missed dream course by 1 mark bags first class. Photo: Balqees Abdul-lateef

Source: UGC

She gained admission, but fell one mark short of the department's cut-off score. With no other option available, she switched to Telecommunication Science, a course she had not originally considered.

UNILORIN first-class graduate missed dream course

What began as a forced pivot became a four-year journey that she now describes as one of the most meaningful chapters of her life. Balqees graduated from the University of Ilorin with a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunication Science, earning First Class Honours and the title of Best Graduating Student in her department.

In her post, she reflected on how the unplanned change shaped her far beyond academics, crediting the experience with teaching her that paths she did not choose can hold just as much value as those she had planned.

"What began as a different path from the one I had imagined became a meaningful chapter of my life, filled with learning, growth, and experiences that have shaped who I am today," she wrote.

Looking ahead, she expressed excitement about pursuing opportunities in telecommunications, data analytics, and customer support as she enters the next stage of her career.

Reactions trail UNILORIN first-class graduate's post

Her post drew warm responses from those who found her story particularly resonant, especially for students anxious about JAMB scores and course placements.

John Osakwe said:

"Congratulations, Balqees. One mark short of the cut-off, then Best Graduating Student with a First. That is a story every JAMB candidate worried about their score should read. All the best in telecoms and data."

Uthman ANIMASAHUN said:

"You did good, Scholar. Best of Success!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng