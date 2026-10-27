Ezekeil Adebisi graduated from the University of Ilorin as the Best Graduating Student in Political Science in October 2026

A transport queue after a long day on campus in his first year set Adebisi on an unexpected path toward academic excellence

Adebisi revealed the single decision he made in 100-level that shaped his entire undergraduate journey at UNILORIN

Ezekeil Adebisi, a fresh University of Ilorin graduate, has shared the story behind his emergence as the Best Graduating Student in Political Science, crediting a frustrating evening in his first year as the turning point that changed everything.

Adebisi, who graduated on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, topped a cohort of over 180 Political Science students at UNILORIN. In a reflective post on LinkedIn, he traced the roots of that achievement not to a study plan or a mentor's advice, but to a moment of sheer exhaustion and inconvenience.

UNILORIN political science student emerges best in department. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ezekeil Adebisi

Source: UGC

UNILORIN best political science student shares experience

During his 100-level year, Adebisi found himself stuck in an unusually long queue for a bus back to his off-campus residence after a demanding day. He returned home late and drained. That night, rather than simply recovering from the ordeal, he started thinking about how to avoid it permanently.

He concluded that earning a departmental scholarship through academic performance was his most realistic route to securing a place in the university hostel.

From that point, his approach to studying shifted entirely. He began attending night classes, pushing through late-night study sessions, and approaching every learning opportunity with greater intention.

When his first-year results came out, the strong grades gave him confidence that the effort was paying off. Shortly after, he spotted a scholarship notification on his student portal and discovered it was addressed to him. He had become the departmental scholar.

UNILORIN's best departmental student reflects on journey

Adebisi maintained that academic standing throughout his undergraduate years and eventually graduated at the top of his department. Reflecting on the journey, he wrote that one lesson stood out above all others.

"Your starting point does not have to determine your destination," he said. "Sometimes, growth begins when you make a deliberate decision to take your own potential seriously."

He expressed gratitude to his family, lecturers, mentors, and friends, describing the milestone as a shared achievement rather than a solo effort. Looking ahead, he said he intends to focus on political research, with a particular interest in democratic governance, political institutions, and accountability across Nigeria and the African continent.

In his LinkedIn post, he added that he hopes to contribute to evidence-informed policy discussions that improve understanding of how political systems function and the challenges they face.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to Adebisi's post below:

Fareedah Shittu said:

"Congratulations scholar! 🎉This is amazing!"

Yahaya Abubakar said:

"A very big congratulations, my brother."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng